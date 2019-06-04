San Francisco Design Week 2019 Launches June 20-28

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAN FRANCISCO DESIGN WEEK (SFDW) from June 20-28 kicks off at the Design Hub (Pier 27), celebrating the theme CommUNITY, featuring talks, installations, and exhibitions, followed by a week-long series of events hosted across the city.

THE HUB HIGHLIGHTS (June 20-21):

Over 100 acclaimed international designers from 17 different countries are participating in a curated exhibition and silent auction at Pier 27 during San Francisco Design Week June 20-21, exploring the theme “CommUNITY.” Organized by @wearemucho San Francisco, designers will celebrate the theme by showcasing exclusive original artifacts, including posters, typefaces, products, sculptures, digital art and more, including a themed poster (pictured) designed by Fanette Mellier, France. All proceeds will benefit San Francisco Design Week. Photo courtesy of Fanette Mellier.
Dynamic Minds Series by best-selling Design Author Diane Dorrans Saeks: “The World of Ken Fulk”: A rare chance to peek inside the world of Ken Fulk, including a visit to Ken Fulk’s St Joseph’s Art Society, a former historic church, (pictured) and tour Carpenter’s Workshop during San Francisco Design Week. Photo credit: Douglas Friedman
Themed "Where Innovation Meets Social Responsibility," SFDW Design Awards celebrates exemplary work in all fields of design. Eighteen winning projects are selected by a distinguished jury.

--CommUNITY Exhibition & Silent Auction: Over 100 acclaimed international designers celebrate the CommUNITY theme by showcasing exclusive original artworks, benefitting SFDW, a collaboration with MUCHO

--"Shore" Art Installation: by Swiss Designer Adrien Rovero will unveil 120 "Dolos" modules that are playful two-sided seats to create a community gathering space. The artist partnered with PCH and SFDW. 

CITY  VENUES (June 21-28) INCLUDE:

--"Dynamic Minds" Series
Leading design blogger Diane Dorrans Saeks, leads a rare opportunity to tour top architecture and design studios, including Stanley Saitowitz, Jonathan Browning and The Wiseman Group - as well as: Aidlin Darling's Modernism Gallery. In addition: "The World of Ken Fulk," a rare visit to Fulk's new St. Joseph's Arts Society, a former historic church and Carpenter's Workshop.

--"How to Speak Machine" by John Maeda:
Acclaimed designer John Maeda explores new thoughts on how to demystify the nature of computation, including the 2019 Design In Tech Report.

--"Gere Kavanaugh and her Colorful Community":
A conversation and book signing with design legend Gere Kavanaugh, who epitomized the craft vibe of the '60s and '70s California design scene.

--"Designing with Machine Learning": This Stanford d.school explores the intersection of machine learning and design. An essential workshop if you are "not a tech person."

--"Design is… (Audible)":
Hosted by Google, local sound designers discuss sound design and the challenges of designing for UX and entertainment products.

--"Bots are coming: Designing with AI":
When will computers be making design decisions? A panel comprising leaders in data/analytics, AI, and strategic design, including Facebook, Google, Intuit, Levi's, Lyft & Slalom, examines the future impact of customer research and design thinking/tools. Hosted by Slalom.

--"Scent Design for Creatives and Innovators":
Learn the science and art of fragrance construction from award-winning perfumer Danielle Sergent of COGNOSCENTI. Participants create their own personal blend.

About San Francisco Design Week:
San Francisco Design Week 2019 Launches June 20-28

