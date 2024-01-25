San Francisco Giants Relief Pitcher Joins National Nonprofit Board of Directors

SF Giants player, Tristan Beck, joins as Honorary Board Member at WAWOS, a National Disability Advocacy & Empowerment Nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAWOS (We're All Working On Something), a national nonprofit dedicated to shifting the perception of physical disability in children and teens, is proud to announce the appointment of Tristan Beck to its board of directors as an Honorary Member. As an ambassador for WAWOS, this collaboration signifies Tristan's continued commitment to community engagement and philanthropy.

WAWOS is recognized for its commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowerment among young individuals with neuromuscular diagnoses and delays. Its flagship program, WAWOS Wear, consists of creatively-designed walkercapes crafted by volunteers and distributed at no cost to children utilizing assistive devices. To date, WAWOS has successfully delivered over 4000 walkercapes, positively impacting the lives of countless young individuals.

Tristan Beck, who made his major league debut in 2023, brings his passion for making a difference to the WAWOS Board of Directors. Beck was also a standout player at Stanford, where he finished with a 14-9 record and 2.74 ERA. Beck has not only demonstrated excellence on the field but also a commitment to philanthropy off the field.

"Playing sports was a huge part of my childhood and I believe that it helps children of all abilities activate their creativity, wonder, and sense of adventure. WAWOS challenges stereotypes around physical disability and advocates access to adventure for kids of all abilities, and I'm very excited to join the WAWOS organization and use my platform to make a positive impact," said Beck.

Beck will join a team of business leaders at WAWOS that include Tina White, Chief Commercial Officer at Ingenuity Brands/Brainiac, Dr. Stacy Menz, Founder at Starfish Therapies, and Amy Heine, VP Creative Operations at Williams Sonoma, Inc.

"Our board of directors is made up of individuals from diverse backgrounds who share a common goal: a desire to disrupt the narrative around physical disabilities in order to encourage all children to be seen for their full selves, and not be defined by a diagnosis or device," said Jacquie Robison, Founder and CEO of WAWOS. "Tristan is a dynamic, approachable and gifted athlete with a strong passion for making adventure accessible to everyone. His dedication to community aligns with our mission to create a more inclusive and supportive world for all."

Contact:

Jacquie Robison

***@wawos.org

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13004149

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE WAWOS