San Francisco Has a New Sports Radio Station

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Lazer Broadcasting, owner and operator of 43 radio stations in California & Reno, and UNANIMO Deportes, a leading Spanish-language sports radio network in the U.S., announced the official launch of its affiliate station KSFN-AM 1510 in San Francisco, CA. KSFN-AM 1510 will be a 24/7 broadcasting affiliate and will be known as UNANIMO Deportes San Francisco

"The professional sports journalism that UNANIMO Deportes brings to sports fans is unmatched. We're thrilled to offer top-level Spanish language sports talk and play by play for Liga MX & English Premier League soccer matches, and KSFN-AM 1510 is the official home of the San Francisco Gigantes. We are fortunate to bring Giants baseball in Español to the legions of faithful Latino fans in the SF Bay Area." Said Gerardo Martinez, Chief Revenue Officer of Lazer Broadcasting.

"We are very excited about this announcement. San Francisco is an important market that has a thriving Latino community, including very loyal, passionate and knowledgeable sports fans," said Lino García, President of UNANIMO Deportes. "Since we launched the network, in September 2019, we have been looking for the right partner to make our content available in San Francisco, and we know, Lazer Broadcasting is that partner because we share a vision to ignite the power of Sports and Latino culture in the Bay area."

UNANIMO Deportes has the exclusive Spanish language radio broadcasting rights to the English Premier League as well as various Liga MX matches and over 80 hours of live studio programing each week that will be available to sports fans through KSFN-AM 1510.

About Lazer Broadcasting

Lazer Broadcasting Corporation owns and operates 43 radio stations across 18 markets in California and 5 in Nevada, with its top-rated Radio Lazer (Regional Mexican) and La Mejor (Spanish Adult Hits) networks, La Mexicana (Ranchera) Latino (Spanish CHR Hits), UNANIMO Deportes (Spanish Sports Talk), and LATV affiliate in Sacramento on KSTV-TV. This makes them one of the largest privately held, minority-owned radio groups in the country.

About UNANIMO Deportes Radio Network

UNANIMO Deportes is a minority-owned multimedia company made for sports fans and is the exclusive U.S. Spanish language radio home to English Premier League soccer. It is comprised of experienced journalists and on-air radio hosts. UNANIMO Deportes Radio began broadcasting on September 9, 2019, to provide quality audio programming and digital content to Latino fans throughout the U.S.

