San Francisco Health Plan Appoints Fiona Donald, M.D., new Chief Medical Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) announces the appointment of Fiona Donald, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer effective January 4, 2021, succeeding Jim Glauber, M.D., MPH. Dr. Glauber will continue with SFHP in a new strategic role as our first Health Plan Physician Advisor focusing on disparities in healthcare and quality outcomes for our Black and transgender/gender non-binary members.

"Dr. Glauber has been the longest serving CMO in SFHP's history, joining the plan in October 2014. During his tenure he led many innovative programs to improve quality and health outcomes for members, including the launch of telehealth services and the creation and implementation of programs that support our providers, clinics and hospitals to improve access and service to our members," said John F. Grgurina, Jr., CEO, of San Francisco Health Plan. "In his new role as Health Plan Physician Advisor, we look forward to the new and innovative ways we can increase primary care engagement and to improve health care outcomes for Black, transgender and homeless communities, which are known to be our most vulnerable populations. We thank him for all of his successful contributions to the health plan over the past six years."

Dr. Donald joined SFHP in 2015 as our Associate Medical Director and was given increasing responsibility with her promotions to Medical Director in 2016 and Senior Medical Director in 2020. She graduated from McGill University, Montreal, Canada and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Royal Victoria Hospital. Having moved to the United States, she completed a Clinical Postdoctoral Fellowship at Stanford University, Division of Immunology and Rheumatology and then joined the faculty of UCSF as Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine.

Prior to joining SFHP, Dr. Donald focused on Medicare Quality Improvement and then moved into the role of Medical Director at Health Plan of San Mateo (HPSM), which serves over 130,000 underserved residents of San Mateo county, through both the Medicare and Medi-Cal programs. Dr. Donald had clinical oversight of the Health Services Department for Utilization Management, Clinical Case Management and Pharmacy.

"Dr. Donald brings great experience and depth of understanding of the Medi-Cal and Medicare programs, having dedicated the past 18 years to quality care, care management and health outcomes for the most vulnerable members of our population," said Mr. Grgurina. "She has been responsible for the launch of many ground-breaking SFHP programs, including the 2018 launch of the first Health Homes program in California. We believe that under Dr. Donald's leadership, SFHP will continue to improve the health outcomes of the diverse San Francisco communities that we serve."

"I am honored to have been appointed to the CMO role as I have committed the past two decades to providing a holistic management approach to the Medi-Cal population," said Fiona Donald, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of San Francisco Health Plan. "I am excited to partner with our providers and members in order to enhance access to care and quality health outcomes for our members at SFHP."

San Francisco Health Plan is an NCQA Accredited Medi-Cal health plan providing no-cost and affordable health coverage to over 150,000 low and moderate-income families residing in San Francisco.

