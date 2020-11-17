San Francisco Health Plan Selected to Participate in Two Innovative Community Programs to Improve Member Health Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) has been selected to participate in two Member and Community-focused programs in order to improve the health outcomes of our Medi-Cal members. These programs will allow SFHP health care professionals to better serve our diverse membership and the unique health care needs of our San Francisco community.

Disparities Leadership Program (DLP): The DLP is a year-long, hands-on education program focused exclusively on helping health care leaders achieve equity in care delivery and outcomes. The program is designed to help SFHP translate the latest understanding of disparities into realistic solutions we can adopt within our organization. The program will allow SFHP to address disparities and improve the value of health care to members.

California Health Care and Homelessness Learning Community: SFHP, along with 20 other California-based organizations, will learn from peers and experts across the nation about innovative approaches to improve health services for individual experiencing homelessness.

"SFHP believes that taking an intersectional approach to combat disparities in healthcare is foundational to help improve quality and equity for our member population," said James Glauber, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of San Francisco Health Plan. "Our objective in participating in these two programs is to increase primary care engagement and to improve health care outcomes for Black, transgender and homeless communities, which are known to be our most vulnerable populations."

San Francisco Health Plan is an NCQA Accredited Medi-Cal health plan providing no-cost and affordable health coverage to approximately 150,000 low and moderate-income families residing in San Francisco.

"SFHP's mission is to improve health outcomes of the diverse San Francisco communities through successful partnerships. We are excited to partner with these two nationally recognized organizations, 17 providers, hospitals and health plans across the country, and 20 California-based organizations to learn from peers and experts about innovative approaches to improve health services to our members," said John F. Grgurina, Jr., CEO of San Francisco Health Plan.

For more information, visit:

The Disparities Solutions Center: https://www.mghdisparitiessolutions.org/disparities-leadership-program

The California Health Care and Homeless Learning Community: https://www.chcs.org/project/california-health-care-and-homelessness-learning-community/

About San Francisco Health Plan

San Francisco Health Plan is an NCQA accredited licensed community health plan providing affordable health coverage to approximately 150,000 low and moderate-income families residing in San Francisco. SFHP is designed for and by the residents it serves—many of whom would not be able to otherwise obtain health care for themselves or their families. Through SFHP, members have access to a full spectrum of medical services including preventive care, hospitalization, prescription drugs, family planning, and substance abuse programs. SFHP's mission is to improve health outcomes of the diverse San Francisco communities through successful partnerships. San Francisco Health Plan is also the third-party administrator for the nationally recognized Healthy San Francisco program. For more information on SFHP, visit www.sfhp.org.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

SOURCE San Francisco Health Plan

