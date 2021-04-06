San Francisco music producer Highlifeflo expands studio during COVID-19 pandemic

Highlifeflo's Audio Production Services is a sought-after studio offering artists in the San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide high-end audio recording and music producing services. After operating out of a 700-square-foot studio in South San Francisco for several years, his upgraded 2,000 square foot studio at 973 E. San Carlos Avenue, has more than doubled his space, allowing him to expand his services.

The new studio will officially open its doors April 11, with two professional sound engineers helping artists develop their sounds.

Born and raised in South San Francisco, Highlifeflo was educated at SAE Expression College in Emeryville, California before launching his own studio. Over his seven year career as a professional sound engineer and producer, he has worked with major recording artists including Stupid Young, MBNel, 24kGoldn, China Mac, Tee Grizzley, Blackbear, Blueface / Jame$TooCold, and more than 300 other musicians in rap, hip hop, and pop. His recording of 24kGoldn's track "Valentino" was the Bay Area's first rap recording to go Platinum. The song, along with Highlifeflo's Lil TJay remix, both landed on Billboard charts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Highlifeflo was challenged to scale his business while adapting to keep his clients safe. As he worked on opening his new-and-improved studio, he continued to coach his clients at a distance by helping them set up home studios.

The secret to his success is his hands-on approach, his tireless work ethic, and his focus on coaching artists by providing honest feedback and adding value during sessions.

"My goal is to try to draw the greatness out of each artist using creative pressure," he said. "I want to help bring artists to their full potential. This new studio allows us to better develop artists' sounds, raising the bar as we expand to serve more clients."

Learn more about Highlifeflo's Audio Production Services at https://www.highlifeflos.com .

Follow Highlifeflo on Instagram at https://instagram.com/highlifeflo .

SOURCE Highlifeflo’s Audio Production Services LLC

