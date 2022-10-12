SAN FRANCISCO PARKING GARAGE WORKERS APPROVE NEW CONTRACT

Teamsters Agreement is Best in the Parking Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking garage workers represented by Teamsters Local 665 unanimously ratified their latest collective bargaining agreement. The four-year contract covering over 1,200 members is slated to provide the best wages and benefits nationwide in the parking industry.

"We're very proud of this agreement, which will continue to provide economic security and job protections for workers at nearly 300 off-street parking locations in our city," said Tony Delorio, Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer.

"This is a great agreement," said Steve Garcia, who has been a Local 665 member for 45 years. "I always tell the members – if we stick together, we win."

The worksites include most of the city's office buildings and hotels, as well as all of its municipal garages. The new agreement includes annual hourly wage increases, maintenance of the union health care plan, improvements to retirement benefits, and increased vacation days, sick days and holidays – including Juneteenth.

San Francisco parking workers have been unionized since 1900, when 200 of them formed the San Francisco Stableman's Union, which later affiliated with Local 665. In the modern era, the industry is evolving – electric charging stations have been scheduled for installation throughout the city's garages over the course of the next few months.

"Our members are excited about the new work coming their way," Delorio said. "With electrification coming, their jobs will remain an essential part of San Francisco's commercial sector."

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in waste management, transportation, and a wide variety of other industries. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters665.org/.

Contact:

Tony Delorio, (650) 255-0848

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665