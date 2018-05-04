San Francisco Small Business Week Kicks Off May 14

"We are proud to co-chair San Francisco Small Business Week, celebrating the huge impact small businesses have on our community," said Tallia Hart, President and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. "Small businesses make up 80 percent of our members. They bring vitality, diversity and jobs to our unique neighborhoods, and are driving innovation."

As the largest local Small Business Week in the country with more than 3,000 attendees, San Francisco Small Business Week includes a robust series of education and networking events targeted to the needs and interests of the small business community, small business awards presented by Mayor Mark Farrell, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the US Small Business Administration, the San Francisco Economic Development Alliance and Pacific Gas & Electric, as well as sidewalk sales in 11 distinct merchant corridors for the local community to enjoy.

"Small businesses are integral to our neighborhoods and we must do everything we can to promote and protect them in our communities," said Board of Supervisors president London Breed. "San Francisco's Small Business Week is an opportunity for us to recognize how essential they are to the city. We also need to preserve long-time businesses that are a part of San Francisco's history, but are struggling to stay here. That's why I have been fighting to extend legacy business protections to make sure these pillars of our communities can remain a part of San Francisco for generations to come."

Throughout the week, small business owners will connect and learn about resources that are available to them all year, and will have access to events and programs specifically designed to help them thrive as they face a mix of challenges doing business in the city.

The featured event is the gala kick-off on May 14 called InspireSF, at the newly renovated Cityview at the Metreon, with a fun-filled reception catered by the Bi-Rite Family of Business, a host and sponsor expo and an inspirational speaking panel moderated by Reem Assil, Owner and Chef, Reem's California & Dyafa, and including panelists Lisa Q. Fetterman, Founder and CEO, Nomiku; Matt Cohen, Founder and CEO, Off the Grid; and Sam Mogannam, Founding Partner, Bi-Rite Family of Businesses.

Free Weeklong Workshops Include:

Entrepreneurial Mindset: Finding your flow and embracing your change

Sharing your story through video

Succession planning and employee ownership

Empowering Women Business Owners: Inspiration – How to Get it and Keep it

Sidewalk sales in neighborhood corridors giving residents a chance to support and celebrate their favorite local businesses. For more information and participating locations, visit: shopdine49.com

For more information and a detailed schedule, visit: http://www.sfsmallbusinessweek.com/

The 14th Annual San Francisco Small Business Week is presented by Bank of America and produced in partnership with the City and County of San Francisco, Golden Gate Business Association, Golden Gate Restaurant Association, Main Street Launch, MEDA, NAWBO, Office of the Mayor, Office of Small Business, Pacific Community Ventures, Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, Small Business Commission, San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, San Francisco Council of District Merchants Associations, San Francisco Economic Development Alliance, San Francisco Small Business Development Center, Small Business Administration, Straus Events and USF Gellert Family Business Resource Center.

