San Francisco Transportation Company Launches Free 30-Day Employee Shuttle Program

Bauer's Intelligent Transportation

Jan 13, 2026, 16:44 ET

Bay Area Transportation Leader, Bauer's Intelligent Transportation offers businesses a no-cost, zero-commitment way to test luxury employee shuttle services that improve retention, reduce parking costs, and support sustainability.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 37 years in business, Bauer's Intelligent Transportation continues to lead the Bay Area in safe, reliable corporate mobility. The company moves more than 6 million passengers annually and is recognized as the Safest Operator by the California Highway Patrol. Bauer's IT announced the launch of a complimentary 30-day shuttle program, giving qualified Bay Area employers a no-risk opportunity to elevate their employee commute experience—at zero cost for one month.

Bauer's Professionally Trained Chauffeurs
Employee Shuttles with onboard WIFI
"Today's workforce demands convenience, flexibility, and a smarter commute," said Gary Bauer, CEO/Owner at Bauer's IT. "With our free 30-day shuttle program, we're offering businesses an easy way to enhance employee satisfaction, strengthen sustainability goals, and reduce the stress of daily commuting."

Program Highlights

  • #1 Recruiting & Retention Tool: Shuttle programs help companies stand out during hiring and dramatically improve retention by providing a predictable, premium commute experience that reduces turnover and supports long-term employee commitment.
  • Boost Employee Satisfaction: A comfortable, stress-free ride demonstrates a company's investment in employee well-being—improving daily morale, reducing commute frustration, and making the workday start and end on a positive note.
  • Support Sustainability Goals: Reduces single-occupancy trips and lowers organizational carbon footprints by consolidating employee commutes into shared shuttle routes.
  • Risk-Free Trial: Experience Bauer's premium service for one month—at no cost—to assess vehicle quality, route efficiency, and rider satisfaction

How to Participate
Businesses can sign up at bauersit.com/free-employee-shuttle-trial/ or contact Paul Chacon, VP of Sales & Marketing, at 650-660-1559 or [email protected]. Terms and conditions apply.

About Bauer's Intelligent Transportation
Bauer's IT is a full-service provider of corporate shuttle and charter solutions, serving businesses, schools, universities, and events throughout the Bay Area for over 37 years. With a focus on safety, sustainability, and service excellence, Bauer's continues to redefine modern group transportation. Learn more at bauersit.com 

Media Contact:
Paul Chacon | 650-660-1559 | [email protected]

Note to editors: High-resolution images of Bauer's fleet are provided upon request

SOURCE Bauer's Intelligent Transportation

