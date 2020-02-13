San Francisco Unified School District Awards Revolution Foods as Healthy School Meal Provider Following Community Taste Test

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods, a leading provider of school and community meals nationwide, is thrilled to announce its victory in a recent San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) taste test across the community, earning the company a renewed contract to continue serving its healthy school meals to local students. SFUSD and its Board of Education evaluated three key criteria before unanimously selecting Revolution Foods, including community taste test panels, Good Food Purchasing Policy commitment, and overall experience and qualification, on January 28. Community taste test panelists included administrators, parents and students across a wide variety of neighborhoods including the Inner Sunset, Chinatown, Potrero Hill and Bernal Heights. Revolution Foods received the highest score in all three categories among bidders.

"We are excited and honored to extend our longstanding partnership with SFUSD and continue serving our kid-inspired, chef-crafted meals to students and families right here in the Bay Area," said Kristin Groos Richmond, co-founder and CEO of Revolution Foods. "We learned a lot this school year and believe that our team's steadfast commitment to driving ongoing improvement in every school and community site we serve was a key factor in this decision. We will continue to listen to and learn from the feedback we receive from our students, parents and administrators in order to improve the overall meal experience as well as drive positive health outcomes for students."

Revolution Foods has been a partner to SFUSD since 2013 and will deliver more than 33,000 meals daily, including breakfast, lunch, snack and supper, across 148 school sites, under the new contract. Since the beginning of the school year, Revolution Foods has implemented new and improved menu items, resulting in 67% of K-5 students loving their meals according to recent survey results from over 2,000 students.

"I can't thank Revolution Foods enough for everything that you have done for Dr. George Washington Carver Academic Elementary School and what you will continue to do for Carver Elementary School; you and your staff have been simply amazing," said Principal Emmanuel Stewart, Dr. George Washington Carver Academic School, SFUSD. "Carver students have thoroughly enjoyed the changes of your school lunch menu and I would definitely recommend your food services to other organizations."

In the past several months, Revolution Foods launched a thematic cycle menu based on student survey results which features Latin Tuesday, Pizza Wednesday, Try it Thursday and Fun Friday, and hired key personnel including an award-winning product development chef to create culturally and regionally relevant menu items that help broaden students' palates. Further, the company launched several kid-inspired, chef-crafted menu items based on survey insights, including Strawberry & Chia Parfait, Garden Chicken Salad Shaker, Breakfast Waffle and Chicken Chilaquiles. In seeking consistent improvements, Revolution Foods ensures that every meal served is highly nutritious and tasty—and ultimately keeps SFUSD students, administrators and parents satisfied.

"The students and the administration have both noticed many improvements this year with our school meal program. Overall, our students are very happy with the food," commented Principal Allen Lee, John Yehall Chin Elementary School, SFUSD. "As a company, Revolution Foods has proven to be very responsive. They've proactively reached out for feedback and student insights and we've seen changes directly related to our input. That in itself is huge. We appreciate the ongoing and direct communication with Revolution Foods and look forward to continuing to work together to best serve our students."

In addition to SFUSD, Revolution Foods currently serves 2,500 sites, including early childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, and community and afterschool youth programs in 400 cities and towns across 15 states throughout the U.S, including Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., among others. For more information on Revolution Foods visit revolutionfoods.com. Visit the SFUSD website for more information about this partnership.

About Revolution Foods

Founded in 2006 by two businesswomen and moms on a mission to build lifelong healthy eaters, Revolution Foods set out to solve the problem of limited access to healthy meals for every child in America. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in schools nationwide, and the company has now designed, produced and delivered 400 million kid-inspired, chef-crafted meals to sites across 15 states, including childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, and community and afterschool youth programs. Revolution Foods' experience shows—and studies support—that nutritious foods drive improved health and academic outcomes. A recent impact assessment conducted by KKS Advisors on behalf of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation found schools that serve Revolution Foods saw an improvement of 13.1% in English Language Arts (ELA) test results. Together with best-in-class community partners such as FoodCorps, Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and Wellness in the Schools (WITS), Revolution Foods equips parents, teachers and students with valuable tools and resources to continue positive nutrition education beyond the lunch line. Revolution Foods is a certified B Corporation, awarded as one of B Corps' 2019 Best for the World honorees, that aims to drive systems change, from policy and food systems evolution to driving positive student academic and health outcomes to build a brighter future for our nation's youth and families.

Media Contact:

Paige Thornley

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

RevolutionFoods@HavasFormula.com

SOURCE Revolution Foods

Related Links

https://www.revolutionfoods.com

