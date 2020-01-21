San Francisco will win the big game based on lower unemployment rate, says Randstad RiseSmart

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current employment rate in San Francisco suggests the San Francisco 49ers will win this year's National Football League Championship, according to Randstad RiseSmart, a Randstad company and one of the world's largest outplacement and talent mobility firms. According to the company's Big Game Predictor, the football team whose fan base enjoys a lower unemployment rate, or greater economic prosperity, is more likely to take home the Lombardi Trophy. The Big Game Predictor boasts a 74 percent accuracy rate over the past 39 championship games dating back to 1981.

"What we've seen over the years is that the impact of a city's unemployment rate goes beyond politics or finances. It can play a significant role in the success of a city's sports teams," said Karin Bootsma, vice president of marketing at Randstad RiseSmart. "The Big Game Predictor shows you cannot underestimate the impact that employment has in all aspects of our lives."

This is the 10th consecutive year that Randstad RiseSmart has issued its Big Game Predictor, which is based on unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This year, San Francisco has a 2.3 percent unemployment rate, while Kansas City is at 2.8 percent, making the 49ers the clear favorite.

A look at predicting the Big Game this year:

The team whose city boasts the lowest unemployment rate has won 29 of the past 39 Big Games. The lesson? Never underestimate the power of having a job.

Big Game Winner Jobless Rate (%) Loser Jobless Rate (%) Correct 1981 Oakland 5.6 Philadelphia 6.8 Y 1982 San Francisco 6.1 Cincinnati 8.7 Y 1983 Washington 5.8 Miami 10.1 Y 1984 L.A. Raiders 9.7 Washington 5.2 N 1985 San Francisco 5.3 Miami 7.8 Y 1986 Chicago 8.3 New England 3.4 N 1987 N.Y. Giants 5.5 Denver 6.6 N 1988 Washington 3.2 Denver 7.2 Y 1989 San Francisco 3.6 Cincinnati 5.1 Y 1990 San Francisco 3.3 Denver 5.4 Y 1991 New York 5.5 Buffalo 5.3 N 1992 Washington 4.6 Buffalo 7.2 Y 1993 Dallas 6.9 Buffalo 7.5 Y 1994 Dallas 6.1 Buffalo 6.8 Y 1995 San Francisco 5.9 San Diego 7.1 Y 1996 Dallas 4.8 Pittsburgh 6.0 Y 1997 Green Bay 3.4 New England 4.1 Y 1998 Denver 2.9 Green Bay 3.3 Y 1999 Denver 2.9 Atlanta 3.3 Y 2000 St. Louis 3.5 Tennessee 2.9 N 2001 Baltimore 3.8 New York 4.4 Y 2002 New England 3.6 St. Louis 4.6 Y 2003 Tampa Bay 5.6 Oakland 6.2 Y 2004 New England 5.7 Carolina 6.3 Y 2005 New England 5.0 Philadelphia 5.1 Y 2006 Pittsburgh 5.2 Seattle 5.0 N 2007 Indianapolis 4.4 Chicago 4.5 Y 2008 New York 4.4 New England 4.1 N 2009 Pittsburgh 5.1 Arizona 5.3 Y 2010 New Orleans 6.5 Indianapolis 8.7 Y 2011 Green Bay 7.7 Pittsburgh 8 Y 2012 New York 8.5 New England 6.6 N 2013 Baltimore 7.2 San Francisco 8.1 Y 2014 Seattle 5.9 Denver 6.7 Y 2015 New England 5.4 Seattle 5.3 N 2016 Denver 3.9 Carolina 5.4 Y 2017 New England 2.4 Atlanta 4.8 Y 2018 New England 3.0 Philadelphia 4.4 N 2019 New England 2.4 Los Angeles 4.2 Y 2020 (BGP) San Francisco 2.3 Kansas City 2.8



