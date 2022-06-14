San Francisco's Gold Club Now Accepting Bitcoin

The iconic gentlemen's club and restaurant joins the exclusive list of adult venues welcoming digital currency, providing a truly tech-savvy experience for guests.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a feature in Showtime's SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER, the world-class gentlemen's club, Gold Club, is joining the Silicon Valley industries and is now accepting Bitcoin payments for entertainment, dining, and drinks. The popular San Francisco hot spot has announced the expansion of payment options, aiming to provide tech-conscious guests with a new level of convenience, privacy, and flexibility.

Committed to being at the forefront of the premium adult entertainment industry, Gold Club consistently seeks new, innovative ways to deliver an exceptional guest experience. Accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment is just the latest in a myriad of guest-centered amenities offered by the famed gentlemen's club. As stated by a representative for Gold Club, the goal is - and always has been - to elevate the gentlemen's club experience and provide the outstanding experience expected by the club's high-end clientele.

Axel Sang, Marketing Director for Gold Club, says:

Gold Club is excited to engage the Cryptocurrency community, as this method of payment is generally more secure, faster, and carries lower fees for our customers. The future is here!

With dozens of beautiful, talented entertainers to choose from, as well as a full menu, bottle service, and the upcoming return of a business lunch voted San Francisco's best – there's no shortage of ways for guests to enjoy their time at the Gold Club.

About Gold Club: Gold Club is a top-rated adult entertainment venue in San Francisco, CA. The after-hours nightclub features the very best in exotic dancing, as well as a full bar and dining menu, bottle service, and more. Private champagne rooms and skyboxes are available for private sessions with Gold Club entertainers, and the venue also hosts a wide range of special events, including private parties, sports viewing parties, and holiday celebrations. The upscale topless entertainment club is walking distance from Moscone Center & The W Hotel – while also minutes from many of the Bay Area's most famous highlights, including Union Square, Oracle Park, and Chase Center. Car service is available via taxi and rideshare, as well as street or garage parking.

