San Francisco's Hotel Spero Debuts Renovation, Redesign and Rebrand

"We are thrilled to introduce the beautiful Hotel Spero to the world today," said Benjamin Malmquist, General Manager of the Hotel Spero. "This renovation has been a project of labor and love for everyone involved, and every detail of the renovation embodies the spirit of San Francisco, past and present. Our renovation and rebrand will continue the legacy of former owner Lizzie Glide by welcoming all guests, including pets, with open arms. We also are focused on our eco-conscious programs, exceptional guest services, and promoting entrepreneurship and collaboration within our five updated meeting spaces."

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into the Hotel Spero's expansive lobby. All of the lobby's historic Spanish Colonial style features have been preserved and incorporated into the updated design, including the painted ceiling beams, original marble floors, reception desk, and decorative grillage. An elegant and open space, the lobby also functions as a gathering space for guests with communal tables and unique nooks within fully stocked book shelves to create intimate seating options. Super scaled images of Spanish dancers and musicians adorn each wall, and a custom designed glass-printed portrait behind the reception desk pays homage to Lizzie Glide.

The Hotel Spero's five meeting rooms were also completely redone during the renovation process. The 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting space can comfortably accommodate groups from 10-140 people, and includes complimentary high-speed internet and audio/visual support. Full banquet catering is available through Jasper's Corner Tap & Kitchen, whose kitchen staff will expertly handle catering for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks.

The 236 guest-rooms and suites in the hotel provide guests with a soothing respite from the surrounding Union Square neighborhood. Also influenced by Spanish Colonial style, the color palette is infused with rich and bold colors, carved credenzas, and custom Tangram-inspired headboards. Some guests will find their doors adorned with swans or bulls, honoring the early Romantic-era paintings in which beauty and nobility took shape as these regal animals. Guests also have 24-hour access to the new fitness center, which has been enlarged to include mirrored walls, a dedicated yoga and stretching nook, two large screen TVs, custom music from Gray-V, and brand new equipment, including two Peloton Bikes.

Jasper's Corner Tap & Kitchen, the hotel's adjacent restaurant and bar, has updated its food and drink menus with new items such as a Quinoa breakfast bowl, Spicy Tuna Poke, and several Poutine favorites including the traditional Oh, Canada! Poutine and the Mighty Duck Poutine. Monthly "Tap Invasions" will feature well-known and smaller San Francisco Bay Area brewers on a rotating basis. The bar's 12 large screen televisions—the most in Union Square—make Jasper's Corner Tap & Kitchen the prime spot for watching Bay Area sports games. Themed menu specials—think "Steph Curry Fries"—during Warriors, Giants, Sharks, 49er's, and A's games will be ever present as well. The team at Jasper's Corner Tap & Kitchen have made their delicious brunch available every day, and offer brunch favorites such as a Mimosa Flight, Short Rib Hash, and Benedicts.

The Hotel Spero is dedicated to its philanthropic and sustainably-focused programming. The hotel will be implementing the following sustainability and philanthropic programs:

Reusable Water Bottles and Water Stations: Upon check in guests will be provided a custom Hotel Spero water bottle

BeeKind In-Room Shower Products: Hotel Spero is proud to provide its guests with eco- and skin-friendly products from BeeKind, whose formulations are free of artificial colors, dyes, and parabens. BeeKind also supports honey bees and sustainable pollination research at the University of California at Davis' Entomology Department by donating a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the BeeKind Collection to UC Davis' Honey Bee Research Program.

Soap Recycling: The hotel will be donating all slightly used bars of soap and bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and lotions to Clean the World, a social enterprise with the mission of saving millions of lives around the world. Clean the World leads a Global Hygiene Revolution to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from 5,000+ hotel and resort partners to children and families in countries with a high death rate due to pneumonia and diseases such as cholera.

In Room Water Saving Initiatives: The property has installed low-flow showerheads, faucets, and toilets throughout the entire property.

Tersano Cleaning: Hotel Spero's housekeeping team uses Tersano's chemical free "Stabilized Aqueous Ozone" (SAO) for a simpler, safer, and more sustainable way to clean and sanitize. SAO has kept over 200 million liters of toxic chemicals from damaging the environment.

Giving Rack: The hotel welcomes guests to leave gently used clothing items in their guest rooms for the hotel to donate to local non-profits.

Fido Funds: Pets are always welcome at Hotel Spero! In fact, the hotel will donate $5 to the San Francisco SPCA for each reservation made with a furry friend.

Hotel Spero strives to provide guests with personalized, exceptional service. The hotel has created the Five Senses Service program to delight all five senses of each guest. An aroma therapy concierge will assist guests with choosing an essential oil to scent guestrooms (smell), eye-catching and engaging patterns in lobby art, and guestroom design (sight), sound designer Gray-V has created a unique soundtrack to enhance the aesthetic and personality of the hotel (hearing), local and fair-trade certified coffee and tea from Peerless Coffee & Tea will be available for guest consumption (taste), and a large selection of books are available for perusal in the lobby (touch).

The renovations of Hotel Spero were designed by Boston-based Perkins + Will and Jacqueline McGee.

Hotel Spero is a beacon of San Francisco. Inspired by former owner Lizzie Glide, our hotel has always welcomed visitors to the City with open arms. Through both pointed and indiscernible actions, we are spreading positive change through guest experiences, sustainability, wellness and philanthropy. To make reservations, please visit www.hotelspero.com or call 866.934.5978.

