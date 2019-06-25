San Francisco's Iconic Getty Mansion Sold for $27 Million

Located in a prominent corner of San Francisco's famed Pacific Heights neighborhood at 2900 Vallejo Street, the 107-year-old 9,700 square foot mansion was completely overhauled, which took four years to renovate. Ludovico Mazzola of Compass Real Estate, who represented the property, was specifically hired for this enormous undertaking, considering that a majority of the fixtures, moldings and windows were replaced with a new version constructed to match the original or maintain the style of the house built in 1912. Work included a seismic retrofit. Mazzola has been working with the sellers since the start of his career.

"So many of these homes come on the market and they're not fully redone and have only a few renovated rooms," Mazzola stated. "The idea was to do a major overhaul as these homes deserve. They're icons of San Francisco, and often they're dilapidated."

And, what Mr. Mazzola accomplished is beyond what anyone could ever expect. His most astonishing influence on the home was the design of the epic staircase that added drama, dimension, and light to a once-drab part of the mansion. Some of his ingenious suggestions include a 2-car garage that has been equipped with a hydraulic lift that magically transforms it to a 3-car garage. Other unique features of the home include a 750-square foot rooftop terrace with a retractable sunroof and 360-views of San Francisco. The ground floor includes a 1000-bottle wine cellar, tasting room, and full workout facility.

"My involvement is greater than most realtors and I've assumed roles of informing my developer clients on what buyers want and finding a balance between the beautiful and the practical," Mazzola shared. "The level of quality employed here is extraordinary. The home was preserved and updated and wasn't hacked to look like a modern monster."

The home was originally built by Bay Area architect Louis M. Upton, who designs many of Pacific Heights' notable masterpieces, such as Dianne Feinstein's current residence. The Gettys purchased the home for $11.5 million in 2002 and Enrique Landa, a San Francisco-based real-estate developer, bought the home from the Gettys in 2015 for $12.5 million as an investment, with the purpose of renovating and selling it. What makes this particular sale so unique is the fact that there have been 17 sales between $20 million and $39 million in the city's history.

https://www.2900vallejo.com/

http://www.mazzolaproperties.com/

