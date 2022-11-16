San Francisco's Legendary Condor Club Has Been Honored as Part of the City's Legacy Business Program

The world-famous Striptease club has become the first-ever topless bar to be included in the Small Business Commission's legacy business list.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Condor Club, a historic topless entertainment venue in the North Beach community, has been named among the newest inductees to the San Francisco Small Business Commission's Legacy Business program. The program was created to celebrate businesses that have contributed to the city's history or identity in a meaningful way, while also maintaining continuous operation for 30 years or more.

The bar and entertainment club was nominated by Aaron Peskin, the District 3 Supervisor that represents North Beach. As Peskin stated, the Condor Club has been "a seminal part of the North beach landscape for many, many decades, and it's synonymous with San Francisco." After a public hearing and review of historical documentation, the San Francisco Historic Preservation Commission provided their professional recommendation that the Condor Club was a qualified candidate for the Legacy Business Registry.

Visitors to the Condor Club might spot an unassuming historical plaque commemorating the venue's first topless and bottomless performances, a physical marker of an important milestone in topless entertainment history. The venue is widely labeled as the first topless bar in the world, opening its doors in 1958 and debuting its topless entertainment programming in 1964.

That year, Condor Club cocktail waitress Carol Doda earned notoriety as the first woman in San Francisco (and possibly the U.S.) to perform topless, resulting in an arrest for indecency and an eventual acquittal. Doda is often credited as a pioneer of the topless entertainment and sex-positive revolution, sparking a movement that would sweep San Francisco in the years following. According to many historical records, the Condor Club went on to become the country's first legal topless entertainment strip club.

Businesses that are inducted into the Legacy Business Registry receive recognition as cultural assets to the city of San Francisco and make a commitment to upholding the traditions that are distinct to their business. In addition, these businesses qualify to receive operational and marketing benefits from the city, including access to the San Francisco rent stabilization grant and stipends to put towards employment costs.

Condor Club is located at 560 Broadway in San Francisco, CA, and is open daily from 6:00PM to 2:00AM. More information about the Bay Area Striptease club can be found on its website at https://condorsf.com/ .

