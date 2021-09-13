San Francisco's Newest Art Installation Featuring Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel Announces Opening Night Gala

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition , the internationally acclaimed touring exhibition from SEE Global Entertainment in partnership with CBF Productions , is proud to announce that it will commence its residency at the iconic St. Mary's Cathedral location with an Opening Night Signature VIP Experience on Thursday, September 23. In anticipation of the first run of sold-out dates, attendees will have an early look at Michelangelo's breathtaking floor-to-ceiling frescoes in addition to refreshments, live music, and more. The exhibition will run from September 24, 2021, to January 1, 2022.

Located in the heart of San Francisco, St. Mary's Cathedral is a Bay Area landmark rich with a history of its own. The existing cathedral has changed location three times since it was first built in 1854, having been in its current location on Gough Street since the 1960s. This unique exhibition showcases Michelangelo's renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size. Guests will learn all that there is to know about Michelangelo's life through this enchanting exhibit.

"To date, we have had sold-out openings in many US cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago, Charlotte, Charleston & Atlanta, and we have most recently announced to come to Omaha and San Diego." It is our immense privilege to bring one of Rome's most iconic artworks to San Francisco," explained Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE Global Entertainment, Inc., and Producer of the exhibition. "Our partnership with CBF Productions is a source of great pride for us, as it empowers us to bring this renowned art to the Bay Area and its families and lovers of art and art history."

This globally successful exhibition is an innovative and unique interpretation of Michelangelo's timeless masterpiece. With the opportunity to admire artwork up close, at their own pace, and with the ability to capture photographic memories of this iconic work, the exhibition offers accessibility to those who wouldn't have been able to travel to Italy to see the iconic paintings. Sought after for individual tickets and group and signature events, the colorful exhibit will feature in-house add-ons like "Taste of Italy" and more.

The awe-inspiring exhibition showcases the unrepeatable beauty of one of mankind's greatest artistic achievements while allowing visitors of all ages to become fully immersed in the artist's work – straight from Rome.

With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist's 34 frescoes. Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience.

Health, Safety & Covid-19 Update:

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition is true to size, hands-free, and perfect for our socially distant yet innovative world. We are committed to the safety of our guests and staff and will follow all mandates directed by the San Francisco County Health Department and CDC. This exhibit is suitable for all audiences and relies on a spacious area where Michelangelo's masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever. In addition to timed ticketing to limit capacity and physical distancing guidelines provided by public health administrators, visitors are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the exhibit. All individuals over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, are required to bring and wear a mask or appropriate face covering at all times when not actively eating or drinking.

Guests may anticipate changes to concession procedures and varying mask requirements based on protocols determined by an event organizer or promoter.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a licensed exhibition of SEE Global Entertainment, Inc., an LA-based exhibition production company that acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to the fresco reproductions from Bridgeman Images. In addition to the San Francisco opening, Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens its doors at its brand new location in Omaha on October 1, 2021. For more information about Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, visit https://chapelsistine.com

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased here . St. Mary's Cathedral is located at 1111 Gough St., San Francisco, CA 94109.

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS

CBF Productions is the creator of Concerts in Your Car -- California's first "in your car" and socially distanced live events series. CBF launched the series in 2020 in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic, safely bringing live music back to reality. Among the top-tier talent that have performed at CBF's Concerts in Your Car events include Kaskade, The Beach Boys, Third Eye Blind, and Snoop Dogg. The innovation and success of the Concerts in Your Car series garnered national attention and press coverage by Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Pollstar, KTLA, Forbes, Extra TV, and many more. This year, CBF continues to be an industry leader in live events production and will expand its brand to offer in-person, live stadium concerts in partnership with Petco Park.

From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Winter Wine Walks, and more, CBF's visionary events have been on the forefront of the food/drink and music festival circuit for over 12 years. For more information on CBF Productions, visit www.CBFproductions.com .

ABOUT SEE© GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT

The SEE© Family of Companies represents the finest in themed entertainment. Working with major Hollywood studios, record companies, sports franchises, and legendary individuals, SEE has become the one source for truly great, expansive entertainment. SEE is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info, please visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com.

ABOUT FEVER

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform. Fever has revolutionized the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences, with successful examples such as the "Candlelight Concert Series" attended by over 1 million guests, the Los Angeles based "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience," or the "Mad Hatter G&T Party" in multiple cities across the US. Through the use of its technology, Fever works alongside organizers, promoters, and brands to create unique and original experiences. Fever is currently present in more than 50 cities, with offices in London, New York, Hollywood, Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona.

ABOUT ST. MARY'S CATHEDRAL

The Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption is the Mother Church of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, which includes Marin and San Mateo Counties. Built to replace the previous Cathedral destroyed in a fire, it was dedicated in 1971 and is the first example of cathedral architecture influenced by the far-reaching changes in the Catholic liturgy and worship by the historic Second Vatican Council.

The Cathedral combines traditional forms in a bold but serene manner that from the spacious square floor rises in a "dome" that forms a cross. Pietro Belluschi served as principal architect working with Pier Luigi Nervi as engineer design consultant. Artwork includes Richard Lippolds' baldacchino and Enrico Manfredi's bronze sculptures illustrating the entrance and the interior shrines.

