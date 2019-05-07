San Gabriel Valley Water & Power Seeking Over $246 Million Against Cities of Industry, Diamond Bar, and Chino Hills

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 2nd, San Gabriel Valley Water & Power (SGVWP) amended its ongoing legal action against the cities of Industry, Diamond Bar, and Chino Hills, to seek recovery of over $246 million in lost project revenue.

After the City of Industry breached its agreement with SGVWP to develop a major solar power project at Tres Hermanos Ranch, SGVWP turned to the City of Commerce for assistance with this important community project, ultimately entering into a partnership to build and operate the Tres Hermanos project. This project would provide tremendous benefits for the area's economy and play a critical role in meeting Southern California's growing renewable energy needs

SGVWP alleges that the cities of Industry, Diamond Bar and Chino Hills, embarked on a plan to wrongly interfere with the relationship with City of Commerce, pursuing a scheme which ultimately resulted in Industry, Diamond Bar, and Chino Hills, secretly arranging for the purchase of Tres Hermanos Ranch without public disclosure or comment. Specifically, as detailed in SGVWP's allegations, in February of this year, and while using the Brown Act to shield their plans, Industry, Diamond Bar and Chino Hills entered into an agreement to pursue their own project at a cost to the public of over $41 million.

"Just as we were forced to do when the City of Industry abused its subpoena powers, SGVWP intends to expose the cities' wrongdoing through a case now pending in San Bernardino Superior Court," said Anthony Barkett, SGVWP's Managing Partner. " We are confident in our position and we intend to vigorously protect our rights and the rights of others seeking to do business with these cities."

San Gabriel Valley Water and Power is an energy solutions organization specializing in global renewable energy infrastructure projects.

SOURCE San Gabriel Valley Water and Power