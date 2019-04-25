San Joaquin Valley College Joins Movement To Rebuild The Skilled Trade Workforce

VISALIA, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) is proud to announce a partnership with Generation T ("Gen T"), a national movement launched by Lowe's Home Improvement to address the widening skilled trades gap. Gen T seeks to drive enrollment in skilled trade training and build a pipeline of skilled trade workers to offset the anticipated gap of three million jobs by 2028.

One key component of the movement is a first-of-its-kind national skilled jobs marketplace, available on the Gen T website, which connects people to prospective apprentices and educational resources. SJVC provides a career-focused curriculum for several technical and industrial programs including:

Aviation Maintenance Technology

Construction Management

Electrical Technology

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Industrial Maintenance Technology

Information Technology

"We are honored to be a part of Generation T and the movement supporting the skilled trades," said President of SJVC, Nick Gomez. "We understand the value of education and how it can offer a path to financial stability, yet we still face a growing need for electricians, HVAC installers, industrial machinery mechanics, construction managers, and other skilled trade professionals," added Gomez. "We are committed to helping build a pipeline of skilled trade workers to help offset the anticipated employment gap and are happy to be part of initiatives such as this that seek to educate parents, teachers, students and the general public on the economic and societal benefits of the trades."

San Joaquin Valley College joins more than 60 Gen T organizations across the country who are facilitating the education and training needed to populate the skilled trades industry, close the job skills gap and shape a new perception of the skilled trades.

"The success of Generation T begins with collaboration among our many partners who are using their voices to bring the professional trades back: back to education, back to the American economy and back to a place of admiration and respect in our society," said Jennifer Weber, executive vice president of human resources at Lowe's. "We believe the professional trades are an essential part of America's future, and we're committed to opening the path to those who relish the challenge of creating something out of raw materials and take pride and satisfaction in mastering the skills required to do it."

For more information about Generation T, please visit WeAreGenerationT.com or follow the conversation on social with #GenerationT.

For more information about SJVC and the technical and industrial programs the college offers, please visit sjvc.edu/programs/technical-and-industrial.

Visit consumerinfo.sjvc.edu for important information on program outcomes.

About San Joaquin Valley College

San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) is an accredited private college that provides career-focused curriculum and instruction to its students. Founded in 1977, SJVC has 15 campuses located throughout California – plus an online division – and offers more than 20 accelerated certificate and associate of science degree programs in the medical, business and technical fields. A second-generation, family-run college, SJVC has prepared more than 60,000 graduates for professional success in their chosen careers.

SJVC is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACCJC/WASC), 10 Commercial Blvd., Suite 204, Novato, CA 94949, (415)506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation, including the filing of complaints against member institutions, can be found at www.accjc.org.

About Generation T

Generation T is a movement of organizations, launched by Lowe's, committed to rebuilding and changing public perceptions of the skilled trades in America. Generation T seeks to drive enrollment in skilled trades education and build a pipeline of skilled trade workers to offset the anticipated gap of 3 million jobs by 2028 through a first-of-its-kind national marketplace for connecting people to prospective apprentices and jobs. For more information on Generation T, visit www.WeAreGenerationT.com.

