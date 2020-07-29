San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Acquire Land for New Home Community in Visalia, Calif.

VISALIA, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital recently closed on a parcel of land located on Hillsdale Avenue between Akers Avenue and Shirk Avenue in Visalia, Calif., with plans to build Tiffany Ranch, a new neighborhood of 78 single-family detached homes. Land development has already begun and model construction will start in August.

San Joaquin Valley Homes

"We are looking forward to offering families, both entry-level and those looking to move into a larger home, these thoughtfully designed homes," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "There haven't been newly constucted homes in this area for some time, so this a great opportunity for homebuyers get into a beautiful, family friendly neighborhood in this coveted vicinity of Visalia.

The community of Tiffany Ranch will offer single-story homes ranging from 1,443 to 2,100 square feet with Mediterranean, Tuscan and Craftsman exteriors. The three- to four-bedroom homes with open and flexible floorplans are situated upon 7,500-square-foot lots on average. These roomy residences also include two- and three-car attached garages.

Students living at Tiffany Ranch can attend schools within the Visalia Unified School District including Hurley Elementary School and Ridgeview Milddle School, two of the highest rated schools in this area. High schools in the area include Central Valley Christian High School and Redwood High School.

This northwest neighborhood, located in Tulare County is surrounded by agricultural land, yet Visalia is about 45 miles south of Fresno with easy freeway access. The community is just north of Highway 198, the major east-west corridor in the region. Top employers in this area include Visalia Unified School District, Tulare Office of Education, Sequoia Beverage Co., California Dairies and College of the Sequoias . Major retail and services are less than three miles from Tiffany Ranch, and Visalia Medical Clinic, the area's largest medical center, is nearby.

This is SJV Homes' 24th joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate management company.According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 78 single-family homes will generate $22.3 million in local income, $2.8 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 307 local jobs.

Interested homebuyers can visit www.sjvhomes.com or call Karen Manuele at 559-636-8333 to be placed on the interest list.

Media Contact:

Ingrid Jones

949-395-5489

[email protected]

SOURCE San Joaquin Valley Homes

Related Links

http://www.sjvhomes.com

