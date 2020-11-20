San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Close on New Development in Hanford, Calif.

HANFORD, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital recently closed on land in Hanford, Calif., to build Live Oak, a new master-planned community. Located in south Hanford on 12th Avenue between Hume Avenue and Houston Avenue, Live Oak will eventually consist of a total of 578 homes, a community park and open space.

San Joaquin Valley Homes

The first two neighborhoods, Sterling Oaks and Hidden Oaks, will feature 208 new single-family detached homes. Model construction at both communities is planned to begin in February 2021 with completion scheduled for late spring. The total estimated value of these two neighborhoods is $62 million.

"We love to build in Hanford to provide much-needed housing to its residents. These two communities offer an array of homes for people purchasing their first home or moving up to accommodate growing families," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "Hanford provides convenient access to jobs, entertainment and businesses while providing lovely, small-town charm."

Sterling Oaks will offer 104 homes ranging from 1,443 to 2,803 square feet on up to 10,000-square-foot lots. There will be six floor plans featuring amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, a composite roof, tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Exteriors will feature traditional architectural styles in Mediterranean, Tuscan and Craftsman. Plans offer three to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and two- to three-car garages. Prices will start in the low $300,000s.

At Hidden Oaks, SJV Homes will build 104 new homes with five floor plans on minimum 5,000-square-foot lots. Residents will enjoy such features as covered patios, a composite roof, tile flooring, granite countertops and black appliances in homes ranging from 1,298 to 2,076 square feet. The modern exterior styles feature touches of siding, brick and stone. Prices will start in the mid $200,000s.

Schools for students living in either community are serviced by Hanford Elementary School District and may attend Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and John F. Kennedy Jr. High School. High school students may attend Hanford West High School part of the Hanford Joint Union High School District.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 208 single-family homes will generate $59.6 million in local income, $7.48 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 819 local jobs.

Media Contact:

Ingrid Jones

949.395.5489

[email protected]

SOURCE San Joaquin Valley Homes

Related Links

http://www.sjvhomes.com

