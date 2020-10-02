San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Close on Two Parcels of Land in Visalia, Calif.

VISALIA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital recently closed on two land parcels in Visalia to build a total of 121 single-family detached homes with single-level floor plans.

Cameron Court Exterior

The first parcel on 19 acres, is named Arbor Gates and will introduce 91 lots near the northwest corner of Visalia Parkway and Demaree Street in southwest Visalia. The second, Cameron Court, encompasses nearly five acres near the southwest corner of Caldwell Avenue and Court Street in Visalia and will offer 30 lots. Model construction for both is planned for December 2020.

"We can't wait to introduce homebuyers to these two new beautiful communities," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "Both of these neighborhoods are in great locations in Visalia."

Arbor Gates will be a gated community of garden-style homes and includes a neighborhood park. The lots are an average 5,600 square feet, and the homes will range from 1,297 to 1,597 square feet with such features as nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and some with covered patios. They will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and attached two-car garages.

Cameron Court is a more intimate-sized neighborhood with just 30 detached garden homes on lots averaging 5,500 square feet. These three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes will also be 1,297 to 1,597 square feet and feature amenities similar to Arbor Gates.

Both Cameron Court and Arbor Gates are south of Highway 198, the major east-west corridor in the region. Major retail, dining and services are less than one mile from both communities.

Students living at both communities can attend Cottonwood Creek Elementary School, La Joya Middle School and El Diamante High School – all in the Visalia Unified School District.

These communities represent SJV Homes' 25th and 26th joint venture projects with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate management company.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 121 single-family homes will generate $34 million in local income, $4.3 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 476 local jobs.

