San Jose, California, Student Wins NFTE Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Competition

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global entrepreneurship education nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) has named three student businesses as the winners of its annual West Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The young entrepreneurs distinguished themselves through innovative business ideas, which they will present at the national finals in New York on October 3 to compete for the National Champion title and cash prizes from a pool of $18,000.

Bravo to the winners of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s annual West Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. Taking first place was Saket Pathak with InclusifyIQ. Second place went to Damian Jimenez with AutoVantage, and the third-place winner was Amy Wu with Feminetic.

All six competitors will advance to the New York competition. They pitched their original business concepts to a panel of esteemed judges: Chris Boyd, Chief Operating Officer, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; Donoghue Clarke, San Jose Office Managing Principal, Ernst & Young LLP; Anna Escher, Marketing Consultant and Journalist; Matt Haryana, Director, Excelerate and Chair, Generative AI @TIECon2023, TiE Silicon Valley; and Amy Ly, Sr. Director of New Product Introduction, Zuora, who selected a first-place winner to receive $1,500, a second-place winner to receive $1,000 and a third-place winner to receive $500.

1st Place : Saket Pathak of Silver Creek High School ( San Jose, California ) with InclusifyIQ, a mobile app that will offer DEI training and consulting to create inclusive workplaces.

2nd Place: Damian Jimenez of Los Angeles' Florence Nightingale Middle School with AutoVantage, an idea to recycle scrap metal into steel plates and rope that make catalytic converters almost impossible to steal.

3rd Place: Amy Wu, also of Florence Nightingale Middle School, with Feminetic, a subscription service idea for "buy one, give one free to a good cause" feminine hygiene pads that are free of dangerous chemicals.

"We are so proud of these brilliant young minds and in awe of their commitment to entrepreneurship and making a difference in this world," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, CEO of NFTE. "Through their creativity and original ideas, our students demonstrate the power of their generation to transform their communities. When young people are given a platform to sharpen their skills and rise to their full potential, our economy and society thrive."

The NFTE West Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), with associate support from the Citi Foundation.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, a global nonprofit founded in 1987, ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. More at nfte.com .

