San José City College's Google IT Apprenticeship Program: Empowering Students for Tech Careers

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is written by Rowena M. Tomaneng, Ed.D., President, San José City College, a member of the American Association of Community Colleges: In the heart of Silicon Valley, San José City College (SJCC) is pioneering a unique approach to education in partnership with Google. The launch of the Google IT Apprenticeship Program signals a new era for students pursuing careers in information technology (IT) in our nation's community colleges.

A visionary partnership

Rowena M. Tomaneng, Ed.D., president, San José City College

Google, one of the Bay Area's major employers, chose SJCC as its inaugural partner college for the California program. The program is designed to empower students with real-world experience and certifications to prepare them for entry-level roles in IT support.

SJCC works closely with Google to select students for apprenticeships. In its commitment to education and opportunity, Google also covers tuition for participating SJCC students. The students undergo a competitive application and interview process and are selected for apprenticeship training at Google's Sunnyvale campus, where they take on a rigorous curriculum and structured training to become certified IT specialists.

The program provides 144 instructional hours in the classroom, where students analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems during their coursework. Students also can earn a CompTIA and Google dual credential, enhancing their employability in the industry. The Google IT apprenticeship program currently has fifteen students learning with on-the-job training hours with Easy Donate, a nonprofit organization that links other nonprofits with volunteer opportunities.

Expanding opportunities through grants

To expand the program, the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office awarded SJCC a $490,990 Rising Scholars Network grant to partner with the County of Santa Clara Elmwood Correctional Facility. This groundbreaking initiative brings Google IT data communications network apprenticeships to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals, addressing the needs of under-represented groups.

The Google IT apprenticeship program is working with 25 Rising Scholar students to enhance pathway opportunities. The hands-on, project-based approach to learning holds a powerful appeal for students and employers alike. Graduates of the program will receive employment opportunities while their skills are fresh.

The partnership between SJCC, Santa Clara County, and the Elmwood Correctional Facility demonstrates a commitment to providing educational opportunities that lead to meaningful employment and rehabilitation. By fostering innovative partnerships, providing cutting-edge training, and championing student success, SJCC is leading the way in preparing the next generation of IT professionals.

