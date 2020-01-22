San Jose Earthquakes Score Big with Intermedia Cloud Communications Partnership

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Jose Earthquakes today announced a unique multi-year partnership with Intermedia, which will feature the company's branding across all team jerseys and include the exclusive use of Intermedia's technology for all business communications within the Earthquakes organization. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Intermedia is a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), business cloud email, and productivity applications provider that delivers easy-to-use and secure communications and collaboration solutions to over 125,000 businesses and the partners that serve them.

The partnership demonstrates the Earthquakes' commitment to powering all areas of their business with cutting-edge cloud communications technology, both on and off the field. The Quakes will deploy the all-in-one communications and collaboration platform, Intermedia Unite®, and Intermedia's Contact Center solution throughout its organization with the goal of delivering more efficient and informed conversations and decisions between its staff and fans. Intermedia's UCaaS and CCaaS solutions improve the seamless flow of communication, offering the ability to collaborate wherever, whenever, and however with integrated business phones/voice, chat, video conferencing, file sharing, email, and more - all backed by 99.999% uptime service level agreements and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support.

"Partnering with an award-winning tech communications company based in the heart of Silicon Valley is a tremendous opportunity for us," said Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jared Shawlee. "We are excited to implement and use Intermedia's products and services in our organization, as well as to help Intermedia drive greater awareness for its products, services, and partner programs across the country. We're also very fortunate to have a partner that is committed to the success of Major League Soccer in the Bay Area. We believe this partnership makes our organization stronger in the short- and long-term."

"Communication is key within any team, whether it's on a soccer field or in a boardroom," said Michael Gold, Intermedia's CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to work with such an extraordinary organization as the Earthquakes. Those who work with us know the level of commitment and dedication we put into our world-class products and support, and we're thrilled to be partnering with the Quakes to help us tell our story to the large and growing audience that the MLS platform provides."

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), business cloud email and productivity applications provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communications and collaboration solutions to businesses of all sizes and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia's tightly integrated suite of cloud applications that are managed through one intuitive point of control and are backed by 99.999% uptime service level agreements (SLAs) and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support. Solutions include the all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform - Intermedia Unite, Intermedia Contact Center, web and video conferencing, file sharing & backup, business email, security, archiving, and more. Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded, co-branded, and private label programs. Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support four years in a row – 2016 through 2019. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

