San Jose Earthquakes Share the Love of Soccer with Local Youth Community

The check was presented to the Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer, Jared Shawlee, by William Gable, Vice President of Network Deployment, and Ziad Khoury, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. The charitable proceeds were used to support over a dozen local nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving San Jose and Bay Area youth. As a result, over 500 youth were able to attend and watch the Earthquakes' 3-2 opening day win against Minnesota United FC on March 3.

"At Mobilitie, it's very important for us to give back to the community," said Christos Karmis, President & CEO of Mobilitie, LLC. "The goals of our partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes, and with other MLS teams, is to help the youth of our communities stay connected with family, friends, teammates and the other social support groups that are so important to their growth and development."

As the industry leader in optimizing wireless networks of sports stadiums and other high capacity entertainment venues, Mobilitie is the leading provider of wireless network solutions to MLS stadiums across the country, including Avaya Stadium in San Jose, the home of the Earthquakes. Mobilitie also has similar partnerships with the home stadiums of the Los Angeles Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Chicago Fire, as well as the soon-to-open home of the Minnesota United FC.

"The Earthquakes are always striving to make Avaya Stadium the most inclusive venue for all Bay Area sports fans," said Shawlee. "Mobilitie's contribution helped over 500 underserved children attend our match on opening day and we're all very appreciative."

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a global provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. We fund, deploy and operate next-generation infrastructure that enables robust 4G LTE coverage and upcoming 5G services and speeds. Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries—including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation. The highest mobile data traffic ever recorded during an event was carried by a Mobilitie DAS network.

Mobilitie partners with cities and municipalities across the country to deploy next generation small cell sites and other infrastructure that provides residents with enhanced mobile connectivity and wireless broadband access. Our high-density wireless infrastructure is designed to enable the richest, most interactive mobile experiences including real-time video streaming, location-based services, social media and other mobile applications.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., and has regional offices across the United States and internationally. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com .

About the San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes are one of 23 teams in Major League Soccer. The club won MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003 and took home Supporters' Shields in 2005 and 2012. They are led by 2012 Volkswagen MLS Most Valuable Player Chris Wondolowski, one of the most prolific goal scorers in league history.

The club opened its new home, Avaya Stadium, in 2015. The stadium holds 18,000 fans and is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in MLS. The organization was originally founded in 1974 and was one of 10 charter members of MLS when the league began in 1996. The club's non-profit arm, the Quakes Foundation, focuses on health and fitness initiatives for underserved youth in the Bay Area. For more information about the Earthquakes, log on to www.sjearthquakes.com.

