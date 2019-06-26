San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Honors O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Center for 25 Years of Exemplary Work

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 13, 2019, the City of San Jose presented O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Center with a commendation honoring the pivotal role the center has played in advancing wound care, from state-of-the-art treatments such as skin substitutes to the LUNA laser system and Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy for difficult to heal chronic wounds.

The staff of O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Clinic with members of ANX Home Healthcare pose with San Jose City Councilmember Dev Davis. The leadership of O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Clinic. From Left to Right: Dr. Bruce Lerman, Elise Nghiem, Dr. Nha Pham, Councilmember Dev Davis, Pat Wolfram, Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, and Joan Gates.

Signed by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Charles Jones, and all the members of the San Jose City Council, the commendation was formally presented by Councilmember Dev Davis to Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, Medical Director, and Dr. Bruce Lerman, one of the co-founders of the Wound Care Center.

"We'd like to thank all the physicians, nurses, skilled nursing facilities, and families who have had the confidence to refer their patients and family members to the clinic," states Dr. Bruce Lerman. "And especially, the patients who have entrusted their health in our care."

Chronic wounds are a silent epidemic in the United States affecting almost 7 million people, and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes and obesity. If left untreated, they can lead to loss of limb and life.

O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Center was founded 25 years ago by Dr. Bruce Lerman, Dr. Peter Schubart, and Dr. Jude Roussere, all of whom still play an active role. It is a testament to their vision and understanding that chronic wounds are best treated through a multidisciplinary approach and by a team that focuses on them. The center boasts ten physicians from six different specialties with expertise in wound care, advanced treatment modalities for wounds, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Dr. Kokinos proudly states, "Our team of 12 nurses and five staff members—several of whom have worked at the center for decades—are committed to these patients. To date, we have healed over 15,000 patients. We follow published clinical practice guidelines to ensure the best outcomes, with wound healing rates over 98 percent."

ANX Home Healthcare, the leading wound care provider for home health patients in the Bay Area, nominated O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Center for the commendation to highlight the clinic's achievements in the field. "We witness a lot of patients who have been living with chronic, non-healing wounds due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options," says Thomas Rocas, Founder, and CEO of ANX Home Healthcare. "We are thrilled to be partnered with a truly innovative wound care center with a proven track record."

To learn more about O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Clinic's advanced wound care programs, visit https://oconnor.verity.org/OCH/woundCare.php .

About O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Clinic

Founded in 1993, O'Connor Hospital Wound Care Clinic is the only Joint Commission Certified Wound Care Center and the only accredited Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) program in the SF Bay Area. The clinic is recognized for its commitment to a personalized approach in clinical excellence, emphasizing treatment with education while supporting unique patient needs. Learn more: https://oconnor.verity.org/OCH/woundCare.php

About ANX Home Healthcare

ANX Home Healthcare provides medical house-calls for patients needing skilled nursing or rehab services in the comfort of home. We specialize in Advanced Wound Care, Diabetes Management, CHF Management, COPD Management, and Orthopedic-Neurological Rehab. We cover San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties. Learn more about our wound care program at http://ANXLife.com/woundcare .

