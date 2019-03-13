San Jose Police Officers' Association Statement on Arrest of Undocumented Immigrant Murder Suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the San Jose Police Department announced the arrest of Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, a Salvadorian national with a long history of committing violent crimes, for the brutal murder of a 59-year-old woman in San Jose, California. Federal immigration agents filed at least six detainer requests in the past for Carranza in Los Angeles and Santa Clara Counties. A recent news account of this case can be viewed here. The San Jose Police Officers' Association issued this statement in response to this vile act:

"First, we as a society must strengthen our laws surrounding the sexual assault and victimization of women. The perpetrator that violently killed 59-year-old Bambi Larson should have been held accountable for his previous crimes against women, served his jail sentence and been deported. Our legal system is broken.



When it comes to policing, there's a distinct difference between a Dreamer who commits a victimless crime and a violent serial sexual predator with multiple offenses. Our society must recognize there's a difference between someone who is trying to make ends meet for their family, and a self-admitted gang member, a monster who brutally murders an innocent woman in her own home. While trying to protect the Dreamers and law-abiding immigrants who have come to America to improve their lives, our current jigsaw puzzle of immigration laws has let too many violent offenders go free.

If you are an undocumented violent criminal, you do not deserve any legal protection that allows you to continue breaking laws and harming women, police officers and others. There is no moral justification to protect someone this vile from serving their jail time and being deported. We must work to fix these laws now, so that public safety officers can protect everyone who lives in our communities, regardless of their immigration status."

Paul Kelly, President

San Jose Police Officers' Association

The San Jose Police Officers' Association represents the men and women of the San Jose Police Department from the ranks of police officer up to Deputy Chief.

