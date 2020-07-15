San José State University to Offer Coding and Cybersecurity Programs through Partnership with Fullstack Academy

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San José State University (SJSU) today announced the establishment of a partnership with Fullstack Academy, calling for the launch of programs that will develop beginners into coding or cybersecurity professionals in just 26 weeks.

The agreement comes as the job market in Silicon Valley—known as the U.S. center for technology and innovation—continues to expand, with nearly 27,000 positions currently open. According to CyberSeek and Indeed, the region currently has 13,729 software development and 13,114 cybersecurity jobs available.

Designed for early-career or experienced professionals regardless of tech background, the SJSU Tech Bootcamps will feature courses focused on coding or cybersecurity, equipping students with the skills and portfolios they need to qualify for tech jobs in the region.

Former Yahoo! Software Engineers Nimit Maru and David Yang, co-founders and co-CEOs of Fullstack Academy, return to their San José roots with programs aimed specifically at expediting training for aspiring careers in the country's tech capital.

"Working in Silicon Valley requires an established skill set, a willingness to learn and an unwavering commitment to developing an uncompromised product every day," said Maru and Yang. "These programs are designed to prepare students for every aspect of these coding and cyber positions. Through our partnership with a highly regarded learning institution like San Jose Staté University, we will help people in the area transition into tech, securing jobs that will establish challenging and rewarding new career paths, similar to the ones we personally experienced years ago."

The region is home to many of the tech world's preeminent brands, including Google, Facebook and LinkedIn - all companies that have previously hired Fullstack Academy graduates. Among graduates, 79% surveyed say they've been employed in a job requiring the skills learned at bootcamp, realizing an average salary increase of 49%.

In San José, the average salary for entry-level tech professionals exceeds other major U.S. markets, with area-companies paying software engineers nearly $90,000 and cybersecurity analysts more than $100,000, according to Glassdoor. Both figures well exceed the average San José entry-level salary of $36,807.

"Given our proximity to some of the tech world's most prominent businesses, it was imperative that we expand our curriculum with coding and cybersecurity programs for people at all different stages in their careers," said SJSU College of Professional and Global Education Dean, Ruth Duran Huard, PhD. "Through similar programs with acclaimed learning institutions throughout the U.S., Fullstack Academy has established a name for itself as an ideal partner. We're proud to announce this alliance and look forward to launching these coding and cyber bootcamps."

The program will begin accepting applications in September. Individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when applications open. Initial cohorts will begin with live remote learning administered online with hybrid and in-person options available in the future on the SJSU campus at the College of Professional and Global Education. Cohorts offered with in-person sessions will be based on local and university guidelines around on-campus teaching as the result of COVID-19.

About San José State University

The founding campus of the 23-campus California State University system, San José State provides a comprehensive university education, granting bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in 145 areas of study with an additional 108 concentrations—offered through its nine colleges. With approximately 35,000 students and nearly 4,370 employees, San José State University continues to be an essential partner in the economic, cultural, and social development of Silicon Valley and the state, annually contributing more than 7,000 graduates to the workforce. The university is immensely proud of the accomplishments of its more than 280,000 alumni, 60 percent of whom live and work in the Bay Area.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com. Fullstack Academy is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com .

Contact: Tyler Holder

[email protected]

(321) 289-1192

Kenneth Mashinchi

[email protected]

(209) 556-3202

SOURCE Fullstack Academy

Related Links

https://www.fullstackacademy.com

