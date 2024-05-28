San Jose Welcomes the Inaugural DODOCACA Festival: A Family-Fun Extravaganza

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DODOCACA Festival will debut at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose on June 1st, until June 9th. This inaugural event, born from the creative vision of theater/film parents, promises holiday joy for all ages. Featuring fantastic characters with storytelling, art, bounce, rides, immersive theater game, live entertainment, it's a festive experience not to be missed this season.

Inspired by global festivities, DODOCACA brings creativity to the Bay Area through international artist installations and kids' art exhibits. Attendees can enjoy giant characters, with notable installations including the Superhero Baby series by artist YE and TITAN by Tairan. DODOCACA collaborates with artists to bring their visions to life and seeks local talents whose work aligns with the festival's values, aiming to enrich the experience for all attendees.

https://www.dodocaca.com/

On June 1st, guests can enjoy immersive theater games and surprise character dances. They'll also discover a 59 ft wide octopus and a 1453-square-foot ocean ball pit filled with 70,000 ocean balls. Additionally, a 1000-inch flamingo corridor provides a scenic pathway for exploration.

Thrill-seekers can bounce on trampolines featuring 40 ft DODO dinosaurs and 40 ft unicorn trampolines, while a 3260 sq. ft maze offers a challenge for the curious-minded. Nearby, an obstacle course features a 300 ft T-Rex and 160 ft cat tunnels for those with a competitive spirit.

Parents can relax to electronic music,Young guests enjoy unicorn and caterpillar rides. For children aged 3 and under, there are mini inflatable castles, ball pools, and building block tables for safe play. Additionally, guests can indulge in delicious treats from local food trucks, and a designated family rest area provides a tranquil retreat for relaxation.

The festival, rooted in the principle of community support, will welcome a special group of children on June 7 for playtime sessions. Other special groups and non-profit organizations are encouraged to reach out to the festival for complimentary access.

"We're thrilled to bring DODOCACA Festival to the Bay Area," said YE, Creative Director at DODOCACA. "We're excited to witness the gathering of families and feel the magic of childhood."

With the festival date approaching, anticipation is growing within the community. Families are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a week of excitement, laughter, and memorable moments. For additional information and ticket purchases, visit www.dodocaca.com

About DODOCACA Festival:

DODOCACA Festival is a thrilling fusion of art, entertainment, and stimulating activities. Founded by a group of passionate parents with a creative vision from the theater/film industry, that transforms whimsical stories into multidimensional experiences.immersive display experience for all ages.

SOURCE DOCA UNIVERSE Inc.