SAN JUAN MARRIOTT RESORT & STELLARIS CASINO APPOINTS KEY EXECUTIVES

Incoming General Manager, Food & Beverage Director and Executive Chef Announced to lead the property

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is proud to announce the appointment of a General Manager, Food & Beverage Director and Executive Chef to its leadership team, reinforcing the property's commitment to excellence in hospitality and guest experiences.

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Mariano Formariz Appointed General Manager

Mariano Formariz joins the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino as the new General Manager. With an esteemed career spanning over 25 years, Mariano has demonstrated unparalleled dedication and passion for the hospitality sector with extensive leadership experience across multiple brands in Latin America. He began his journey with Marriott in 1998 and has since held significant roles including General Manager and Complex General Manager in his home country Argentina. Mariano's most recent role was Area General Manager for Peru, overseeing Sheraton Lima Historic Center, JW Lima, JW El Convento Cusco, and Courtyard Lima Miraflores. In his new role, Mariano will oversee the property's day-to-day operations and elevate the visitor experience, including staff management and deployment, strategic planning, budgeting, and sales and marketing for the resort.

Javier Escola Named Food & Beverage Director

Javier Escola assumes the position of Director of Food & Beverage at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, Javier brings extensive experience from leading hospitality establishments around the world. Prior to joining the San Juan Marriott, Javier held the role of Director of Food & Beverage in a well-respected hotel in Qatar. He also served as Director of Food & Beverage at Sheraton La Caleta Resort & Spa in Tenerife, Spain.

Romeo Penacino Appointed Executive Chef

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino welcomes Romeo Penacino as Executive Chef, bringing over 20 years of culinary excellence and leadership in the hospitality industry. Romeo has a proven track record of enhancing revenue, driving profitability, and fostering employee engagement. His career spans across various esteemed establishments including the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort and Aruba Marriott Complex.

