San Leonardo Named 2025 "Winery of the Year" by Italy's Top Wine Guide Gambero Rosso

ROME, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambero Rosso, one of Italy's most prestigious wine guides, recognized for its authoritative reviews and ratings of Italian wines, has named Trentino-based wine estate San Leonardo as 2025 "Winery of the Year." The award is one of Italy's highest wine honors and comes on the heels of the 300th anniversary of the storied Italian estate, which has been family-owned by the Guerrieri Gonzaga family since 1724.

Based in the southern end of Trentino in Northern Italy and nestled among the majestic Trentino Alps, San Leonardo is a place where history, tradition and nature intertwine to tell a captivating story spanning a millennium. San Leonardo stands alone in the region, literally and figuratively. It is considered one of the country's most prestigious and revered family-owned wine estates and a pioneer due to its success in producing world-class wines in its remarkably unique and secluded location, including their iconic, Bordeaux-style blend San Leonardo.

In selecting San Leonardo, the guide's editors highlighted that "for over 300 years, the Guerrieri Gonzaga family has served as devoted stewards of this magnificent estate. It is especially due to the personal winemaking dedication of Marchese Carlo, and now his son Anselmo, that San Leonardo has achieved an international reputation for its unrivaled, world-class quality. But beyond its renown, the estate is a haven of tranquility and natural beauty, inspiring winemakers in the region and beyond."

"We are deeply honored and grateful for this prestigious recognition," says Anselmo Guerrieri Gonzaga. "It is an acknowledgment that we cherish, not only for ourselves but for our entire team. It motivates us to continue striving for excellence on a family journey that began 300 years ago, a journey that we pursue with unwavering passion each day."

The editors of the guide highlighted both the impressive 27 Tre Bicchieri awards San Leonardo has earned since 1988—25 of which for its flagship San Leonardo wine—and the winery's unwavering commitment to quality across its entire portfolio. Despite expanding with new vineyards and wines over the years, San Leonardo has consistently "maintained its artisanal craftsmanship, its connection to its terroir, and its authenticity."

Anselmo Gurrieri Gonzaga will showcase the critically acclaimed 2019 San Leonardo on the Gambero Rosso World Tour in 2025, with stops in Switzerland, Germany and the United States. Only produced in great vintages, 2019 San Lenardo is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenère and Merlot. Visit https://www.gamberorossointernational.com/events/ for updates on locations, dates and hours of the tour.

About San Leonardo:

San Leonardo is housed in a historic monastery that has been the residence of the Marchesi Guerrieri Gonzaga family for over a millennium. The estate spans 300 hectares, including 30 hectares of organically farmed vineyards, sheltered by the Trentino Alps, which protect the vines from cold northern winds and welcome the temperate breezes from Lake Garda.

The vineyards dedicated to white grape varieties cover 37 acres, situated in the northernmost part of Trentino, between Val di Cembra and the Avisano hills. San Leonardo blends ancient tradition with timeless techniques, where meticulous, artisanal processes continue to yield exceptional Italian wines, renowned for their vibrancy, harmony, and natural elegance. San Leonardo has been certified as a "Friend of Biodiversity" since 2018 and achieved "Equalitas" certification in 2024 for its environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

