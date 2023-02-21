San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces: Nature Nights, Art In The Garden & Plant Sale, Orchid Fest 2023, and Educational Programming

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents a myriad of entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.

NATURE NIGHTS

NATURE NIGHTS, an eight-acre experience in light and art, Friday and Saturday evenings through March 18.

This immersive experience features digital imagery by Bryn Forbes, Michael Reddell's wire sculptures and artistic lighting of the garden by lighting designer, Kody Cava.

Tickets at My805Tix.com

FOUNDER'S WALK & TALK

Tuesday, March 7

11:00AM – 12:30PM

Join SLOBG founder Eve Vigil for great tips and tricks.

SOUL and SOIL: Prenatal & Postnatal Gatherings

Tuesdays, March 7 & 21

10:00AM – 11:30AM

A safe space to connect to our bodies, children and the natural world.

YOGA ON THE TERRACE

Saturdays, March 11 & 18

9:00AM – 10:00AM

All levels - focuses on mind-body unity.

CHUMASH ETHNOBOTANY with Jan Timbrook

Saturday, March 11

1:00PM – 2:00PM

Dr. Timbrook's informative talk will provide a glimpse into the plant world of the Chumash.

FREE FAMILY DAY

Sunday, March 12

9:00AM – 4:00PM

ACORN ADVENTURE HIKES

Sunday, March 12

10:00AM – 11:00AM

A guided, 1.5 mile hike with fun activities.

BIRD & BOTANY WALK with Ken Levine & Mark Mushkat

Thursday, March 23

8:00AM – 10:00AM

Explore the intersection of birds and botany.

ART IN THE GARDEN & PLANT SALE

Saturday & Sunday, March 25 & 26

10:00AM - 4:00PM

FREE ADMISSION

This signature event will feature over 30 juried artists, live music from the Jill Knight Duo plus food and wine.

ORCHID FEST 2023

Saturday & Sunday, April 1 & 2

10:00AM – 4:00PM

FREE ADMISSION

Produced in association with Five Cities Orchid Society.

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization showcasing plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones. SLOBG fosters an appreciation of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. SLOBG is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under.

For tickets and info: slobg.org , or call (805) 541-1400.

