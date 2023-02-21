San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces: Nature Nights, Art In The Garden & Plant Sale, Orchid Fest 2023, and Educational Programming
Feb 21, 2023, 11:46 ET
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents a myriad of entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.
NATURE NIGHTS
NATURE NIGHTS, an eight-acre experience in light and art, Friday and Saturday evenings through March 18.
This immersive experience features digital imagery by Bryn Forbes, Michael Reddell's wire sculptures and artistic lighting of the garden by lighting designer, Kody Cava.
Tickets at My805Tix.com
FOUNDER'S WALK & TALK
Tuesday, March 7
11:00AM – 12:30PM
Join SLOBG founder Eve Vigil for great tips and tricks.
SOUL and SOIL: Prenatal & Postnatal Gatherings
Tuesdays, March 7 & 21
10:00AM – 11:30AM
A safe space to connect to our bodies, children and the natural world.
YOGA ON THE TERRACE
Saturdays, March 11 & 18
9:00AM – 10:00AM
All levels - focuses on mind-body unity.
CHUMASH ETHNOBOTANY with Jan Timbrook
Saturday, March 11
1:00PM – 2:00PM
Dr. Timbrook's informative talk will provide a glimpse into the plant world of the Chumash.
FREE FAMILY DAY
Sunday, March 12
9:00AM – 4:00PM
ACORN ADVENTURE HIKES
Sunday, March 12
10:00AM – 11:00AM
A guided, 1.5 mile hike with fun activities.
BIRD & BOTANY WALK with Ken Levine & Mark Mushkat
Thursday, March 23
8:00AM – 10:00AM
Explore the intersection of birds and botany.
ART IN THE GARDEN & PLANT SALE
Saturday & Sunday, March 25 & 26
10:00AM - 4:00PM
FREE ADMISSION
This signature event will feature over 30 juried artists, live music from the Jill Knight Duo plus food and wine.
ORCHID FEST 2023
Saturday & Sunday, April 1 & 2
10:00AM – 4:00PM
FREE ADMISSION
Produced in association with Five Cities Orchid Society.
About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization showcasing plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones. SLOBG fosters an appreciation of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. SLOBG is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under.
For tickets and info: slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400.
Photos available upon request
SOURCE San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
Share this article