San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Announces $1 Million in Charitable Grants for Wildfire Relief and Conservation on Giving Tuesday

HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is excited to announce $1 million in grants to support recovery, conservation, and wildfire prevention efforts in the communities threatened by recent wildfires. The grants, aimed at helping restore and protect vital ecosystems, provide critical resources to local organizations and agencies working on the front lines of recovery, environmental protection, and community safety.

"Giving Tuesday is a day that calls upon us to reflect on the power of collective generosity," said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. "We are honored to support our 2024 grant recipients in their efforts to rehabilitate lands affected by the recent wildfires and invest in the long-term health of our communities and ecosystems. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is deeply committed to preservation and stewardship of the cultural and natural resources of the region."

These grants are particularly significant as they come at a time when many of these regions are still recovering from devastating wildfires that have threatened homes, wildlife, and natural resources. In addition to providing financial support, the Tribe hopes to strengthen the resilience of these communities and protect the areas that are vital to both the environment and the people who live there.

The Tribe's Giving Tuesday grants will be distributed to the following organizations, each dedicated to addressing the pressing needs of their respective regions:

The Wildlands Conservancy will receive a $200,000 grant to support clean up and restoration efforts to Bluff Lake which was severely impacted by the Line Fire and will also provide support for replanting of vegetation and removal of invasive growth.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has long been a leader in charitable giving and environmental advocacy. By supporting these organizations, the Tribe continues its tradition of fostering sustainable practices and contributing to the well-being of local communities.

To learn more about the Tribe's philanthropy, visit www.SanManuelCares.org.

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains, and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov.

