San Mateo County Fair Returns to Town: Where Tradition Meets Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated San Mateo County Fair is set to make its grand return to the city of San Mateo from June 3rd to June 11th, promising an unforgettable experience for fairgoers of all ages. With a perfect blend of tradition and innovation, this year's fair will showcase exhilarating entertainment, captivating exhibits, and delightful festivities, making it a must-attend event for the entire community.

Sponsored by Safeway, the San Mateo County Fair is thrilled to present an electrifying concert series featuring renowned bands that will rock the stage night after night. Music enthusiasts will be treated to phenomenal performances by an array of talented artists, including Foghat, Remember When Rock Was Young (an Elton John Tribute), Abel Sanchez, Fleetwood Masks (a Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Smash Mouth, 3 Plus, Grupo Bryndis, Los Gamma, and Las Fenix. Get ready to dance and sing along to your favorite hits as these incredible acts create an atmosphere of pure musical magic.

In addition to the concert series, the San Mateo County Fair offers a wide range of attractions and activities to keep the excitement soaring. One of the crowd favorites is the thrilling pig races, where these adorable and agile creatures compete for the title of fastest piglet. Carnival rides will provide endless fun for thrill-seekers, while the opportunity to interact with friendly farm animals will delight animal lovers of all ages. And of course, fairgoers can indulge in a delectable array of classic fair food, satisfying every craving imaginable.

New for this year's fair is the Dragon Exhibit, featuring seven animatronic dragons. Step into a world of fantasy and marvel at these magnificent creatures brought to life with cutting-edge technology. The Dragon Exhibit promises to be an enchanting experience for fairgoers of all ages.

Prepare to be amazed by the wealth of exhibits and displays showcasing the best of San Mateo County and the surrounding Bay Area. Discover captivating works of art, explore innovative technologies, and immerse yourself in the cultural richness of the community. This year, the fair proudly celebrates the 10th Year Anniversary of the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum and Learning Center, which offers a compelling journey through African American history and culture. Additionally, the Farmworker Heroes Appreciation Event, featuring a special appearance by renowned activist Dolores Huerta, will pay tribute to the hardworking individuals who contribute so much to our local agriculture.

With the San Mateo County Fair, you truly get exceptional value with your admission. For only $20, fairgoers can enjoy a full day of entertainment, including the exhilarating concerts, captivating exhibits, thrilling rides, farm animals, the Dragon Exhibit, and so much more. It's an all-inclusive experience designed to create lasting memories for everyone.

"The San Mateo County Fair is where tradition meets innovation," says Dana Stoehr, CEO. "We're thrilled to bring together the best elements of our beloved fair, from the timeless attractions that families have enjoyed for generations to exciting new exhibits and entertainment that push boundaries and captivate audiences. It's an event that truly has something for everyone."

Don't miss out on the San Mateo County Fair, the highlight of the summer season. Mark your calendars for June 3rd to June 11th and join us at the fairgrounds for seven days of unforgettable fun, laughter, and entertainment. For more information, visit www.sanmateocountyfair.com.

