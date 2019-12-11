San Patricio Jury Awards $18 Million To Widow

Attorney for Mr. Perez's widow, John Duff stated, "With no regard for the life of Juan Perez, the Defendant sent him to work on a roof with no fall protection equipment and no warning of the dangerous rusted condition which caused Perez to suddenly fall through roof, over 12 feet onto the concrete where he was pronounced dead at the scene."

"This verdict shows that a simple man, a laborer, who worked faithfully for 17 years, coming to work every day at 5:30 am, making 7 dollars an hour, has value. His life and what he means to the woman he loved and who loved him, has worth. "

Attorney Alex Hilliard added, "The Defendant thought of him as expendable, like a piece of machinery…The jury agreed with us that this was an entirely preventable tragedy."

The jury award Mr. Perez's widow $6 Million for mental anguish and $10M in exemplary damages.

