San Tan Hyundai Named Top Service Satisfaction Dealer in the Nation by SureCritic

Hyundai owners can give their dealership visit an overall satisfaction rating between one and five stars, post a review and recommend the dealer to their social network. SureCritic also has a mobile version of its website, making it quick and easy for potential customers to read Hyundai dealership reviews on the go. Since all verified reviews are posted, regardless of score, Hyundai Motor America and its dealers can easily respond to customers and identify areas to improve existing services quickly, without the delay usually associated with national customer satisfaction surveys.

"We are very proud of San Tan Hyundai's accomplishment and the reputation they have built over the years," said Barry Ratzlaff, vice president, Customer Satisfaction, Hyundai Motor America. "Tools like SureCritic provide our dealers with quick, valuable feedback that allows them to take action to improve customer service."

Customer reviews provide potential Hyundai buyers and owners seeking a dealership with a greater level of transparency. Every owner scoring a particular Hyundai dealer is based on their own experiences. Tools like SureCritic continue driving Hyundai's momentum in improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. In fact, Hyundai is ranked first in customer loyalty in the automotive industry for the ninth consecutive year according to Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index.

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

