San Valencia creates paradise in Chandler out of former agricultural land

Located at 1450 E. Germann Road, San Valencia was previously agricultural land and sits right down the road from the Chandler Municipal Airport, just south of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway. The community offers residents all the luxuries of five-star living: spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with chef's kitchens, expansive living areas and bedrooms with walk-in closets, all within an impeccably landscaped and amenity-rich area.

"San Valencia is truly on par with what homeowners will find in custom home communities," said Mark-Taylor Executive Vice President Chris Brozina, developer of the community. "We are living in an economic environment in which renting may very well be a preferred option to home ownership, and we've always kept that desired lifestyle top-of-mind in designing and building our communities. San Valencia is a true testament to this."

San Valencia offers renters everything they're seeking in an apartment community, and more: luxury interior appointments such as stainless steel appliances, distressed wood-like plank flooring, intrusion alarms, full-size washer/dryer and private balconies or patios with storage. The common areas feature Mark-Taylor's quintessential lagoon-style pools, cabanas and a fully equipped clubhouse for entertaining or socializing with the neighbors. Two full-size volleyball courts, a 24/7 fitness center, large dog park and children's tot lot round-out the resident experience. Detached parking garages and electric vehicle charging stations are also available.

The 382-unit community is immediately adjacent to a valuable recreational amenity: the paved bicycle/pedestrian path that runs along the Salt River canal and traverses the entire metropolitan area. The Chandler Tennis Center (which has been honored by the USTA as a featured facility) is within walking distance. San Valencia is minutes from Legacy Charter School and within the award-winning Chandler Unified School District. Favorite local foodie destinations Serrano's and Barrio Queen are just minutes away.

Monthly rents at San Valencia, which offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, start at $1,215. The community is managed by Mark-Taylor and will benefit from the robust network of community engagement and name awareness that Mark-Taylor-managed properties enjoy.

About Mark-Taylor

Mark-Taylor operates more than $2.5 billion in multifamily investment real estate, encompassing 40-plus communities in Arizona and Nevada. The company is ranked nationally as the #1 Best Place to Work in Multifamily by the Best Companies Group, the Top Multifamily Manager in Ranking Arizona, The Top Commercial Developer in the Phoenix Business Journal and is listed among Arizona's 100 Most Admired Companies. More information is at www.mark-taylor.com.

