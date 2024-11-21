SAN YSIDRO RANCH NAMED WORLD'S BEST ROMANTIC HOTEL

Leading Santa Barbara Resort Sweeps 2024 Boutique Hotel Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Ysidro Ranch, a Ty Warner Property, has been named the World's Best Romantic Hotel, America's Best Romantic Hotel and America's Best Honeymoon Hotel in the 2024 Boutique Hotel Awards, the first and only international awards organization exclusively dedicated to showcasing the finest luxury boutique hotels. Competing with over 500 nominees from 80 countries, this award recognizes San Ysidro Ranch's extraordinary commitment to excellence and exceptional guest experience.

Drawing upon a 130-year legacy imbued with history, San Ysidro Ranch prides itself on serving as a serene haven for discerning guests who value five-star service, ultimate privacy, and A-list discretion. A storied retreat that once hosted honeymooners John and Jacqueline Kennedy, the iconic hideaway has been named one of the most romantic resorts by Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue and Town & Country, further underscoring its timeless appeal as an enchanting couple's getaway.

The 550-acre oasis is revered for its authentic California architecture, culinary excellence and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Each of the 38-intimate bungalow-style cottages offer a private entrance, complimentary cottage-side parking and its own ChargePoint L2 electric vehicle charger. The cottages feature individually decorated interiors adorned with antiques and artwork collected from around the world, cozy fireplaces and private backyard gardens with outdoor rain showers and oversized sunken spas. The property's continual evolution includes recent enhancements to its culinary program with the newly launched Ty Warner Wine Collective and Secret Cellar epicurean experience, the procurement of ultra-exclusive wines and seasonal activations at The Speakeasy at Plow & Angel.

"We are honored to be recognized with three distinguished awards by the Boutique Hotel Club," said General Manager Ian Williams. "These accolades celebrate our unwavering dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences and cherished memories in the world's most romantic setting."

For 15 years, the Boutique Hotel Club has meticulously curated a collection of the world's finest boutique hotels, conducting in-depth on-site reviews to ensure each nominee delivers an outstanding guest experience. A panel of experts evaluates over 400 gold standards of hospitality excellence to find the world's most exceptional and distinctive properties. While every aspect of the guest experience is rigorously assessed, particular emphasis is placed on sustainability and emotionally resonant stays.

"Each recognized property is a testament not merely to hospitality, but to creativity and heart. Take the pitch perfect San Ysidro Ranch in California, where old-world charm melds with playful touches to create pastoral poetry," said award panelist Cally Squires in a statement released by the Boutique Hotel Club. "This stay, like each of our selected hotels, is more than a destination; it is a story waiting to be lived."

Cottages start at $2,495 inclusive of dining with no resort fees. For more information on San Ysidro Ranch, please visit www.sanysidroranch.com.

About San Ysidro Ranch:

The only Forbes five-star resort with Michelin-featured dining to be honored with Wine Spectator's Grand Award for over a decade, San Ysidro Ranch offers a unique blend of ultimate seclusion, privacy, peace and tranquility in an idyllic setting. Thirty-eight vine covered cottages surrounded by incredibly landscaped gardens make this exclusive destination unplugged from the rest of the world. The resort's 550 lush acres are minutes away from the beach, hiking trails and waterfalls. Indulge in a luxurious treatment at The Salon & Spa, in the privacy of a cottage or on the secluded spa patio under a vine-covered pergola. A coveted destination for dream weddings and special celebrations, San Ysidro Ranch offers magical venues including the gardens where Katharine Hepburn witnessed Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier wed in a secret midnight ceremony, and the cottage shared by Jaqueline and John F Kennedy during their honeymoon in 1953.

About Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts:

Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts was founded by entrepreneur Ty Warner. Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts properties include San Ysidro Ranch, Montecito Club, Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, Sandpiper Golf Club, Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, Four Seasons Hotel New York, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

About Boutique Hotel Club:

Boutique Hotel Club operates an exclusive, invitation-only membership program, spanning more than 70 countries and featuring over 350 luxury boutique hotels and private villas. This program offers member hotels tailored tools to enhance their visibility and extend their reach within the luxury travel market. Membership is granted to properties that embody five guiding principles: a spirit of sharing wholeheartedly, connection to the region, emotional impact, unique sense of place and an alchemical balance of elements in harmony. Additionally, Boutique Hotel Club fosters connections through the Master Key Society, an initiative that facilitates hotel exchange visits, allowing leading hoteliers to build relationships exclusively within this distinguished circle. Through its exceptional community of hoteliers and the world's only awards dedicated exclusively to unique hotels, Boutique Hotel Club has become a beacon for the finest luxury boutique properties worldwide.

