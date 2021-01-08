Sana Biotechnology Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (Sana), focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, announced today that Josh Bilenker, M.D., Alise Reicin, M.D., and Michelle Seitz, CFA, have been appointed to the Sana Board of Directors.

"Josh, Alise, and Michelle all share a passion and commitment to our long-term vision of engineering cells to make medicines that improve the lives of patients," said Sana President and CEO Steve Harr. "The diversity of their experiences, backgrounds, and expertise will be critical to our strategy, decision-making, risk-management, and governance. I look forward to working with them to continue to build Sana."

Dr. Bilenker is CEO of Loxo Oncology at Lilly, a research and development group of Eli Lilly. He joined Eli Lilly when the company acquired Loxo Oncology, Inc., where he had been founding CEO. Prior to Loxo, Dr. Bilenker joined Aisling Capital LLC in April 2006 and has served as an Operating Partner since November 2013. Previously, he served as a medical officer at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the Office of Oncology Drug Products. Dr. Bilenker trained at the University of Pennsylvania in internal medicine and medical oncology, earning board certification in these specialties. He received his M.D. from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and his A.B. degree in English from Princeton University.

Dr. Reicin is CEO and President of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. Previously, Dr. Reicin was President, Global Clinical Development at Celgene Corporation, overseeing the clinical development organization. Prior to Celgene, Dr. Reicin was the Head of Global Clinical Development at EMD Serono. Prior to joining EMD Serono, Dr. Reicin served as Vice President, Program and Pipeline Leadership, Oncology at Merck and Co. Before joining Merck, Dr. Reicin was a faculty member at Columbia Medical School, and a physician and researcher at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. She received her B.S. in biochemistry from Barnard College of Columbia University and her M.D. from Harvard Medical School, where she was enrolled in the Health Sciences and Technology program with Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ms. Seitz is Chairman and CEO of Russell Investments. Previously, Ms. Seitz spent 22 years at William Blair, serving 16 years on the firm's board and as CEO of William Blair Investment Management. She is a member of Challenge Seattle, an alliance of CEOs from the region's largest employers dedicated to ensuring that Seattle continues to thrive as one of the most globally competitive regions in the world. Ms. Seitz is on the board of the Washington Roundtable and on the Dean's Council at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, where she graduated with a B.S. in accounting. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and past board member of The Financial Accounting Foundation (FAF), the governance board of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB).

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

