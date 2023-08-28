Sana Lake Recovery Recognized by Newsweek on 2023 List of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Lake Recovery has been named one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers for 2023. This prestigious award, co-sponsored by Newsweek and Statista, recognizes excellence in addiction treatment. The official list can be found at www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-addiction-treatment-centers-2023

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in-state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey.

Sana Lake Recovery's Achievements:

  1. Among the Top 50 Addiction Treatment Centers out of 3,500
  2. Selected as a Leading 360 Center
  3. Recognized in the Top 11-17% of Facilities

"Recognition as one of America's Top 50 Addiction Treatment Centers in 2023 confirms Sana Lake Recovery's commitment to providing outstanding care," says Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, Elizabeth Barton. "This award emphasizes the importance of providing effective addiction treatment and compassionate support to ensure every member receives the best care possible."

Sana Lake Recovery remains committed to improving the lives of every member, their families, and the community. The organization firmly believes addiction and mental health issues are chronic conditions, not choices. Their approach involves tailored, evidence-based care rooted in their support, guidance, and care philosophy.

Sana Lake Recovery is honored to be selected as one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023.

About Sana Lake Recovery: Sana Lake Recovery is a leading addiction treatment center based in Missouri, providing personalized and extended care to individuals struggling with addiction. We are dedicated to positively impacting the lives of our members, their families, and the community through our dedication to healing and lasting sobriety. Contact us today to learn more about our addiction treatment programs and how we can help you or a loved one achieve long-term recovery. Visit www.sanalake.com for more information.

