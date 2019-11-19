Sana Packaging Launches Second Line of Reclaimed Ocean Plastic Cannabis Packaging

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Packaging, a startup that designs and develops cannabis packaging for a circular economy, launches its second line of cannabis packaging made from reclaimed ocean plastic.

The Sana Ocean Screw-Top lids and glass jars are available in a number of colors and sizes. The lids are child-resistant and made from 100 percent reclaimed ocean plastic in partnership with Oceanworks®.

Oceanworks® partners with collection and processing agents around the world to bring trusted sources of ocean plastic materials to consumers eager to use their purchasing power to make a difference.

"The Sana Ocean Screw-Tops are the first of their kind and we can't wait to see the impact they have on the market," says Ron Basak-Smith, co-founder and CEO of Sana Packaging. "Our pricing is increasingly competitive and the Sana Ocean Screw-Tops can replace any 53-400 closures currently being used in the market."

Earlier this year, Sana Packaging launched the Sana Ocean Tubes. The Sana Ocean Tubes are available in 110mm and 78mm sizes. With the help of their customers, Sana Packaging has already removed more than 16 tons (32,000 pounds) of plastic waste from our oceans.

About Sana Packaging

Sana Packaging Inc. designs and develops differentiated, sustainable and compliant packaging solutions for the cannabis industry using 100 percent plant-based hemp plastic and 100 percent reclaimed ocean plastic. Sana Packaging is proud to be a "Made in the USA" company. For more information, visit www.sanapackaging.com.

About Oceanworks®

Oceanworks® is the global marketplace for recycled ocean plastics. Our network reduces the need for new plastics by intercepting and recycling plastic waste that is impacting our oceans. We connect trusted suppliers with companies to fast track the process of sourcing, sampling, and purchasing ocean plastic resins, yarns, components, and products. Look for the Oceanworks® Guaranteed mark on a broad range of products and for more information, visit www.oceanworks.co.

