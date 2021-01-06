Sana Packaging Releases the Cannabis Industry's First 100% Reclaimed Ocean Plastic Jars

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Packaging, a sustainable packaging brand that designs and develops cannabis packaging for a circular economy, today launched the cannabis industry's first reclaimed ocean plastic jars: the Sana Ocean Jar 4.

"We're really excited about the Sana Ocean Jar 4! It's our first 100% reclaimed ocean plastic jar and the first jar we're producing in-house. And while the Sana Ocean Jar 4 was designed to be used in conjunction with the Sana Ocean Screw-Top Lid, it's compatible with all 53-400 closures," said Co-Founder & CEO, Ron Basak-Smith.

The new Sana Ocean Ocean Jar 4 is certified child-resistant, made in the USA, number 2 recyclable, holds 4 oz volume, fits up to 7g of flower, and is perfect for flower, edibles, and topicals. Sana Packaging offers custom printing and labeling. These are available now for pre-order.

Sana Packaging aims to transition cannabis packaging away from a linear "take-make-dispose" economic model and towards a circular economic model meant to eliminate waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate our natural systems. Sana Packaging is normalizing the concept of a circular economy and is accounting for the negative externalities of packaging waste so that they can serve as an example of the ways businesses can drive positive change.

"With the help of our incredible customers, Sana Packaging has already removed more than 58 tons (116,000 lbs) of plastic waste from our oceans. For reference, the average car weighs about 2 tons (4,000 lbs)," said Co-Founder & CEO, Ron Basak-Smith.

About Sana Packaging

Sana Packaging is a sustainable packaging brand that is changing the narrative in the way the cannabis industry thinks about disposable products and waste recovery. Sana Packaging develops packaging for a circular economy using 100% plant-based hemp plastic, 100% reclaimed ocean plastic, and other innovative materials. Sana Packaging is proud to be a "Made in the USA" company and believes packaging should be regenerative and help heal the environment throughout its lifecycle.

