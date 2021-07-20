Sana Packaging Releases the Cannabis Industry's First Concentrate Lid Made From 100% Ocean-Bound and Reclaimed Ocean Plastic

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Packaging — a sustainable packaging brand that designs and develops cannabis packaging for a circular economy using plant-based, reclaimed, and recycled materials — today launched the cannabis industry's first concentrate lid made from 100% ocean-bound and reclaimed ocean plastic: the Sana Ocean Concentrate Screw-Top Lid.

"Our customers have been waiting for this product, and we're thrilled to finally be able to service the cannabis concentrates market. Across the country, cannabis concentrates sales grew more than 40% last year, and we're confident this trend will continue to grow as state markets continue to mature," said Co-Founder & CSO, James Eichner.

The new Sana Ocean Concentrate Screw-Top Lid is available in black and white, fits 7mL and 9mL jars with 38-400 standard threading and comes with pre-inserted foam and foil liners with other sealing options also available.

All Sana Packaging products are child-resistant certified, recyclable, food-grade certified, and made in the USA. Sana Packaging offers custom printing and labeling. These lids are available now for pre-order.

Sana Packaging aims to transition cannabis packaging away from a linear "take-make-dispose" economic model and towards a circular economic model meant to eliminate waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate our natural systems. Sana Packaging is normalizing the concept of a circular economy and is accounting for the negative externalities of packaging waste so they can serve as an example of the ways businesses can drive positive change.

"With the help of their incredible customers, Sana Packaging has diverted and reclaimed over 155 tons (310,000 lbs) of ocean-bound plastic. For reference, an average car weighs 2 tons (4,000 lbs)," said Co-Founder & CEO, Ron Basak-Smith.

Sana Packaging is a sustainable packaging brand that is changing the narrative in the way the cannabis industry thinks about disposable products and waste recovery. Sana Packaging develops cannabis packaging for a circular economy using plant-based, reclaimed, and recycled materials. Sana Packaging is proud to be a "Made in the USA" company and believes packaging should be regenerative and help heal the environment throughout its lifecycle.

