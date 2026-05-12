SanAir Expands Boston Environmental Testing Capabilities

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SanAir Technologies Laboratory, Inc. (SanAir), a division of Gillson Sciences and an accredited leader in environmental testing services, today announced that Asbestos Identification Lab (Asbestos ID) has joined their organization following a 15-year working partnership. Asbestos ID is a Boston-based environmental laboratory specializing in Polarized Light Microscopy (PLM) and Phase Contrast Microscopy (PCM) analysis of building materials. The expansion establishes SanAir's laboratory presence in Boston and reflects Gillson Sciences' integrated approach to human health — recognizing that the environments where people live, work, and breathe are inseparable from their long-term well-being.

Gillson Sciences

SanAir provides accredited environmental laboratory testing services, including asbestos analysis (PLM, PCM, TEM), indoor air quality (IAQ) testing, Legionella testing, lead and metals analysis, volatile organic compound (VOC) testing, environmental microbiology, particulate matter analysis, soil vapor intrusion testing, and industrial hygiene support. The expansion strengthens SanAir's ability to support environmental compliance, renovation and demolition projects, occupational health programs, and indoor environmental investigations across the Northeast.

Why Boston

The Northeast represents one of the most significant markets for environmental testing — home to nearly 20% of the U.S. population, with aging building stock, sustained construction and renovation activity, and a rigorous regulatory environment. A local presence allows SanAir to respond faster and serve clients more effectively across Greater Boston and the broader region.

"The expansion of our longstanding partnership with Asbestos ID anchors our support of the Northeast built industry," said Sean McGlynn, president of SanAir. "Accurate, reliable asbestos testing protects public health and ensures regulatory compliance, and greater geographic reach lets us address environmental health risks with more speed and precision for clients across every region we serve."

Expanded Environmental Testing Capabilities

This partnership complements SanAir's broader environmental testing portfolio. The Boston lab will assume the SanAir name while retaining its location and staff, ensuring continuity for existing clients. Together, the two organizations offer expanded service capacity, enhanced laboratory resources, and the broader Gillson Sciences scientific infrastructure.

"Joining the SanAir and Gillson Sciences family gives us the platform and resources to accelerate the impact of our work," said Mike Manning of Asbestos ID. "Our 15+ year working relationship and shared focus on delivering trusted results make this a natural fit, and I have full confidence the legacy we built at Asbestos ID will endure under the SanAir umbrella."

About Gillson Sciences

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Gillson Sciences advances human health by delivering the scientific rigor, insight, and partnership innovators need to create safer and more effective solutions — across life sciences and the environments where people live, work, and thrive. As a leader in laboratory testing, environmental testing, and scientific advisory solutions, we unite deep expertise with cutting-edge technology to help organizations navigate complexity, reduce risk, and accelerate progress. Gillson Sciences provides laboratory testing and scientific advisory services across life sciences and environmental sciences, including microbiology, sterility assurance, particulate matter analysis, environmental monitoring, asbestos testing, indoor air quality, and analytical chemistry.

With an expanding team across the U.S., we are driven by a commitment to protect and improve human health. Our vision is a world where science empowers healthier lives and where trusted data, thoughtful collaboration, and relentless innovation shape a safer future.

About SanAir Technologies Laboratory

Based in Richmond, Virginia, SanAir Technologies Laboratory, Inc. is an accredited, full-service environmental testing laboratory with more than 20 years of expertise in analytical and consulting services. SanAir's capabilities span air quality testing (including VOCs; soil vapor intrusion; LEED®, WELL®, IAQP, and IgCC® certification systems; biogas; and industrial hygiene), asbestos, environmental microbiology, bacteria, Legionella, lead and metals, material science, and other environmental hazards. SanAir's clientele includes industrial hygienists, engineers, government agencies, and restoration and remediation contractors.

SanAir is accredited by the AIHA Laboratory Accreditation Programs, LLC (AIHA LAP, LLC) (LAP-162952 & LAP-182993), the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) (Lab Code 200870-0 & Lab Code 600227-0), Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards (License AA000222), Vermont Department of Health, Asbestos and Lead Regulatory Program (License: ASB-COAN-000026), and the New York State DOH ELAP program (Lab ID 11983 & Lab ID 11830), among others. Fields of accreditation include asbestos (PCM, PLM, TEM), environmental microbiology, lead and metals, industrial hygiene, Legionella, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds. Additional accreditation information can be found on our website, www.sanair.com.

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SOURCE SanAir