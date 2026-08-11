Sanas Named No. 1 AI & Data Company in America on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Speech AI Leader Earns Top Ranking in California and Places No. 8 Overall on Prestigious List

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanas, the first Speech AI Platform enabling real-time global communication, today announced it has been ranked No. 8 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, placing the company among the 10 fastest-growing private businesses in the United States. Sanas also earned the No. 1 ranking in both the AI & Data category and among all California-based companies. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named No. 8 on the Inc. 5000 and earning the No. 1 ranking in both AI & Data and California is an incredible honor for the entire Sanas team and a powerful validation of our mission to remove communication barriers and help people connect without limits," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, Co-Founder and CEO of Sanas. "This milestone reflects the rapid adoption of our technology, the dedication of our team, and the value we're delivering to organizations. Seeing that collective effort recognized on a national stage is incredibly meaningful, and it motivates us to keep pushing toward a future where everyone can communicate and be understood without barriers."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Sanas operates as the real-time speech AI infrastructure layer for more than 200 enterprises across healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, travel, and retail, including UnitedHealth Group, Comcast, Cigna, Vanguard, American Express, Wells Fargo, Wyndham and Robinhood, processing millions of live voice interactions daily. It is deployed at scale through BPO partners including Teleperformance, Alorica, Concentrix, Foundever, iBex, iQor and TaskUs.

"When we founded Sanas at Stanford University after a close friend's livelihood was affected by accent bias, we set out to solve a deeply human challenge and help people connect without barriers," stated Shawn Zhang, CTO and Co-Founder of Sanas. "Communication is fundamental to every customer interaction, workplace conversation, and AI experience. This achievement reflects the growing demand for technology that helps people understand and connect with one another more clearly, regardless of language, accent, or environment."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Sanas

Sanas is the world's first real-time Speech AI Platform, built to power more inclusive global communication. Founded in 2020, Sanas is on a mission to create a kinder, more compassionate world by removing communication barriers at scale. Its secure, on-device, developer-friendly platform enhances live conversations through accent and language translation, noise cancellation, speech enhancement and speech intelligence. By transforming how people understand and connect in real time, Sanas helps organizations build stronger relationships, improve experiences and drive meaningful business impact. Learn more at Sanas.ai.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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