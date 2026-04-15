Sanas Acquires Tomato.ai to Push Real-Time Speech AI Deeper Into Carrier and Communications Platforms

Deal expands real-time voice IP and platform integrations as Tomato.ai co-founder Ofer Ronen joins Sanas executive team

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanas, a real-time Speech AI platform for enterprise and global communications, today announced the acquisition of Tomato.ai, a company specializing in zero-shot, real-time voice transformation for live communications systems. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition—its third in less than two years—expands Sanas's patented capabilities in real‑time speech processing, voice transformation, and low‑latency inference, reinforcing its strategy to deliver speech intelligence natively within live communications systems.

Tomato.ai brings production‑grade integrations across communications platforms, VoIP environments, and carrier‑adjacent systems, along with deep experience operating speech technology in live, high‑volume settings. These capabilities accelerate Sanas's deployment of real‑time speech intelligence across the networks and infrastructure that power global communication. Sanas currently works with communications platforms and carrier partners and is actively scaling across those environments.

Rather than delivering standalone software or application‑level tools, Sanas is focused on providing a real‑time speech processing layer designed to operate as part of live communications infrastructure. The combined platform enables real‑time speech enhancement, accent transformation, and language understanding to operate directly within enterprise environments and communications platforms, where scale, reliability, and low‑latency performance are essential.

"Voice sits at the center of how enterprises and platforms operate, yet the technology supporting real-time communication has lagged behind," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, CEO and Co-founder of Sanas. "Bringing Tomato.ai into Sanas accelerates our ability to make speech work reliably and consistently anywhere communication happens at scale."

Following the acquisition, Tomato.ai co‑founder Ofer Ronen will spearhead Sanas's global telecom strategy, driving expansion across carrier and communications platform ecosystems. A serial entrepreneur, Ronen has founded and exited three prior companies, including two acquired by Google and one acquired by IAC.

"A lot of speech AI is built as a feature you add on top," said Ronen. "At the carrier and platform level, it has to work as part of the system itself. With Sanas, the opportunity is to embed real‑time voice intelligence directly into the environments where communication already runs, so it performs reliably under real‑world conditions."

Beyond enterprise environments, the combined platform supports latency-sensitive voice use cases across gaming, live streaming, and interactive media, as communications platforms extend AI capabilities across consumer and developer ecosystems.

"Real-time speech is becoming something builders can actively shape rather than work around," said Shawn Zhang, Co-founder and CTO of Sanas. "Tomato.ai's technology and experience move us faster toward a future where speech behaves predictably and intelligently inside the systems people depend on."

About Sanas

Sanas is a real-time Speech AI platform built to power global enterprise and communications platforms. Founded in 2021 in Palo Alto, California, Sanas enables speech to be understood clearly and naturally across languages, accents, and environments. The platform provides real-time speech enhancement, accent transformation, and language understanding that can be embedded directly into applications, platforms, and carrier networks.

Since going to market in 2023, Sanas has grown from zero to $62 million in annual recurring revenue and is on track to surpass $130 million, supporting large-scale, real-time voice communication across global enterprises and platform providers. Learn more at Sanas.ai.

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Joseph Giumarra

SOURCE Sanas