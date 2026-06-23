Sanas Reaffirms Commitment to Universal Accent Translation, Expands Language Translation to 30+ Languages and Opens Its Platform to Developers and Small Businesses

Trusted by leading Fortune 100 companies and global enterprises, Sanas improves clarity in

high-stakes customer interactions in real time

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanas, a leading Speech AI platform for global enterprise communications, today announced expanded Universal Accent Translation and Language Translation, introduced Speech Intelligence and opened its platform to developers and small businesses through new self-service and developer experiences at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2026.

Sanas supports customer interactions across enterprises including UnitedHealth Group, Comcast, Cigna, Vanguard, American Express, Wells Fargo, Wyndham and Robinhood, and is deployed at scale through BPO partners including Teleperformance, Alorica, Concentrix, Foundever, iBex, iQor and TaskUs.

With UnitedHealth Group, Sanas has delivered more than $2M in savings and a 70% reduction in speech clarity complaints, demonstrating how improving communication in real time drives measurable business impact.

"When you're serving millions of customers, even small communication challenges can have an impact on customer outcomes and operational performance. Our work with Sanas has shown that improving clarity in real time can create measurable benefits across the organization," said Marius Maree, SVP of Consumer Operations at UnitedHealth Group.

"The biggest companies in the world trust us with the hardest conversations," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, CEO and Co-founder of Sanas. "We built Sanas to fix the part of communication that actually breaks. Improving speech before it reaches downstream systems changes how every system in the stack performs. When the speech itself is clear, everything connected to it works the way it should."

Expanding Universal Accent Translation and Language Translation

At CCW 2026, Sanas is advancing its speech AI platform with expanded Universal Accent Translation and Language Translation capabilities.

Universal Accent Translation continues to enable bi-directional accent transformation that preserves tone and expression in real time.

Building on that foundation, Language Translation now supports more than 30 languages with automatic language detection and low latency in live environments. While many providers rely on third-party models, Sanas builds and deploys its own speech technologies, enabling greater control over performance and a more consistent experience.

A New Layer of Speech Intelligence

Sanas is introducing Speech Intelligence, allowing teams to surface risks, identify trends and monitor compliance while conversations are still underway. The offering includes real-time sentiment detection, fraud and abuse signals, compliance monitoring and PII redaction.

Speech is analyzed in real time, enabling teams to identify compliance risks, operational issues and emerging trends while interactions are still in progress. Processing happens on-device, allowing teams to generate insights without exposing sensitive information to external systems or introducing additional risk.

This is particularly critical in environments such as healthcare and financial services, where data sensitivity can limit the ability to act on live interactions.

"If you are only analyzing conversations after they end, you are missing the moment where outcomes can change," said Shawn Zhang, CTO and Co-founder of Sanas. "Our focus has been improving speech in real time so every system that depends on it starts with a cleaner and more reliable signal."

Sanas for Individuals and Small Businesses

Built for complex customer operations, Sanas is bringing its technology beyond the contact center through a new self-service experience designed for individuals and small businesses.

Users can access Sanas directly, test capabilities in live environments and evaluate performance without navigating lengthy procurement cycles. By reducing barriers to entry, Sanas makes it easier to deploy and scale speech AI across more applications.

Introducing the Sanas Developer Platform

Teams can now build directly on the Sanas platform through a new developer experience and SDK, enabling integration of its real-time speech technologies into applications, products and workflows. Whether supporting customer communications, collaboration tools, AI applications or entirely new experiences, developers can embed Sanas directly into the environments where speech happens.

By starting with a cleaner and more reliable signal, organizations can reduce transcription errors and improve overall system performance. Sanas integrates into existing systems without requiring new workflows, retraining or infrastructure changes.

Live at CCW

At CCW 2026, Sanas will demonstrate its platform and capabilities at Booth #230.

Sanas will also participate in a featured fireside discussion with UnitedHealth Group titled "The Future Sounds Clear: How AI Turns Communication Clarity into a Competitive Advantage."

The session will take place on the main stage at Caesars Forum on Wednesday, June 24 at 5:25 p.m. PST.

About Sanas

Sanas is a real-time Speech AI platform built to power global enterprise and communications platforms. Founded in 2021 in Palo Alto, California, Sanas enables speech to be understood clearly and naturally across languages, accents and environments. The technology provides real-time speech enhancement, accent transformation and language understanding that can be embedded directly into applications, platforms and communications infrastructure.

Contact

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SOURCE Sanas