Sanas Broadens Real‑Time Speech AI Platform for Global Enterprises

Real‑Time Language Translation and Speech Enhancement unlock clearer communication across languages, accents and environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanas, the Speech AI Platform built for enterprise communication, today announced the launch of Real-Time Language Translation alongside a major upgrade to Speech Enhancement. Together, these capabilities advance Sanas' evolution from an accent tool into a full-scale speech ecosystem helping enterprises communicate without barriers.

Already powering millions of conversations across more than 100 countries, Sanas supports leading global enterprises across healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality. The platform is trusted by organizations including Carelon, Cigna, Comcast, Huntington, Robinhood, UnitedHealth Group, Vanguard and Wyndham, who rely on Sanas to support high-volume, real-time communication across diverse teams and environments.

The new capabilities further unify the platform to deliver clearer communication at enterprise scale.

The Enterprise Communication Gap

Sanas was founded in 2021 at Stanford's Artificial Intelligence Laboratory after a co-founder's classmate lost a job not because of skill or performance, but because his accent was not easily understood. That moment revealed a deeper systemic challenge across global enterprises. Every global enterprise runs on voice, but the infrastructure powering real-time communication has not meaningfully evolved in decades.

Modern enterprise communication continues to be constrained by accent barriers, language fragmentation, inconsistent audio quality and limited real-time intelligence. As work increasingly happens through live audio in hybrid meetings, distributed teams and AI-assisted workflows, these gaps influence who is heard, how decisions are made and how effectively teams operate.

Sanas is building the real-time speech infrastructure layer that sits between humans, machines and customers in every live interaction. With on-device AI processing as the company's core advantage, Sanas believes that all communication will eventually flow through this layer, where speech is enhanced, translated and understood in real time.

"Everyone deserves to be understood. We did not start Sanas to change how people speak. We started Sanas to remove barriers so communication can happen clearly and naturally, whether it is between humans or between humans and machines," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, CEO and Co-founder of Sanas. "We are building the real-time speech infrastructure layer that enterprises will rely on for every interaction. These new capabilities move us closer to a world where communication is instant, clear and effortless."

Two Innovations Expanding Real-Time Communication

Real-Time Language Translation

Sanas now enables real-time, speech-to-speech translation across more than 13 languages with minimal latency. The system automatically detects languages and preserves each speaker's vocal identity, tone and intent so conversations feel authentic. For example, a person can speak in French while the listener hears the conversation in English in real time.

Speech Enhancement

Speech Enhancement upgrades low-fidelity audio into high- and ultra-fidelity speech in real time, marking a major advancement beyond traditional noise cancellation. While noise cancellation removes the background, speech enhancement reconstructs the foreground, restoring clarity, intelligibility and presence while preserving vocal detail and expression. For enterprises, the result is more efficient interactions, improved customer satisfaction, and lower hardware costs.

"These innovations bring us closer to a world where language, accent and audio quality are no longer barriers to understanding," said Shawn Zhang, CTO and Co-founder of Sanas. "More than just translating words, we're preserving meaning, emotion and identity, ensuring every conversation is heard as it was meant to be."

Enterprise Security, Privacy and Performance

Built with enterprise-grade privacy in mind, Real-Time Language Translation supports containerized deployment options, ensuring data control and compliance for highly regulated industries.

Sanas' secure-by-design architecture includes on-device and self-hosted deployment options, reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure while ensuring low latency and data sovereignty. The platform is reinforced by HITRUST i1 certification and is designed to support organizations with strict security and compliance requirements. Sanas does not monitor, record or store call data, underscoring its commitment to privacy and trust.

Since going to market in 2023, Sanas has grown from $0 to $60M in ARR and is on track to surpass $120M.

About Sanas

Sanas is the world's most trusted real-time Speech AI Platform, built to power more inclusive global communication. Founded in 2021 in Palo Alto, California, Sanas is on a mission to create a kinder, more compassionate world by removing communication barriers at scale. Its secure, on-device, developer-friendly platform enhances live conversations through accent and language translation, noise cancellation, speech enhancement and speech intelligence. By transforming how people understand and connect in real time, Sanas helps organizations build stronger relationships, improve experiences and drive meaningful business impact. Learn more at Sanas.ai.

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Joseph Giumarra

SOURCE Sanas