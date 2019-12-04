"Sanborn Sessions" Goes Live with Its Premiere Episode Featuring Performances by Kandace Springs

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Sanborn, the legendary saxophonist and six-time Grammy Award winner, has officially launched his new music show Sanborn Sessions . In the six-episode first season, Sanborn plays host to a diverse roster of guests, accomplished artists representing different genres and generations. The first episode features Kandace Springs, the esteemed vocalist and piano player.

Kandace Springs Performs in Sanborn Sessions

The show gives viewers an intimate lens into the way world class musicians discuss, explore and create music. "To me this show is not just about dialogue," Sanborn says. "It's absolutely essential that we keep this authentic. Because then they [the audience] get the real unfiltered stuff. This show comes out of humor and friendship and just trying to get on the same musical wavelength. It's intimate, fly-on-the-wall stuff."

While Sanborn Sessions is inventive in its lack of script, teleprompter, or studio audience, a good part of the impetus for recording the series came from Sanborn's celebrated NBC music show in the late 1980s. Called Night Music, the show paired Sanborn with legends such as Eric Clapton, Lou Reed, Dizzy Gillespie, and Miles Davis, to name a few.

With his new show, the holder of eight Gold albums and one Platinum continues to explore the essence of music through candid conversations and free-flowing studio sessions. In addition to Kandace Springs, Sanborn's guests will include Terrace Martin, Michael McDonald, Brian Owens, Bob James, Jonatha Brooke, Charlie Hunter and Cyriille Aimee. Original song recordings that come from Sanborn Sessions will also be issued for individual consumption across digital audio platforms.

Sanborn Sessions is co-produced and sponsored by music equipment juggernaut Sweetwater. "I've been a longtime fan and customer of Sweetwater," Sanborn says. "They are the ultimate destination for musicians and they have been the perfect partner for us in bringing this vision to life."

A true homegrown project, the show is executive produced by Dave's nephew, Noah, brother-in-law, Steve, and Dave himself. Episodes can be viewed at sanbornsessions.com , as well as on the Sanborn Sessions YouTube channel .

Press Contact: Shea Communications

Richard Shea, Addie Bullock (212) 627-5766

SOURCE Sanborn Sessions