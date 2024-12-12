Sanctuary AI Demonstrates In-Hand Manipulation Capabilities for Improved General Purpose Robot Dexterity

Sanctuary's approach in making dexterous robotic hands is enabled by their unique miniaturized hydraulic valves. This method of hydraulic actuation offers an order of magnitude higher power density than cable and electromechanical-based systems, providing unmatched dexterous capability as it relates to speed, strength, controllability, cycle life, impact resistance and heat management.

"Demonstrating in-hand manipulation with a scalable and reliable system is a key milestone towards demonstrating the breadth and viability of capable general purpose robots. Dexterous capability is directly proportional to the size of the addressable market for general-purpose humanoid robots," says James Wells, interim CEO and Chief Commercial Officer at Sanctuary AI. "Our ambition is to build a reliable system with human-level dexterity. We have also recently achieved a milestone of testing our hydraulic valve actuators over 2 billion cycles without any signs of leakage or degradation."

Dexterous developments on Sanctuary's general purpose robot, Phoenix, help further train the AI control system, Carbon. The enriched behavioral data from this new level of dexterity provides Carbon with deeper insights on how to interact with our world. Both Carbon and Sanctuary's dexterous robotic hands are designed in a modular format, enabling future partnerships and integrations with both non-humanoid and humanoid general purpose robots.

About Sanctuary AI

Founded in 2018, Sanctuary AI is a multi-award-winning company based in Vancouver, Canada. Sanctuary AI is on a mission to create the world's first human-like intelligence in general purpose robots that will help us work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably, helping to address the labor challenges facing many organizations today. Sanctuary AI's growing list of customers and investors represents a wide variety of industries across Canada, the US, and other countries around the world.

